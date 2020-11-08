Facebook : Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be
subject to the same Twitter Inc rules as any other user
when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, the
social media company confirmed this week.
Twitter places "public interest" notices on some
rule-breaking tweets from "world leaders" that would otherwise
be removed. Such tweets from political candidates and elected or
government officials are instead hidden by a warning and Twitter
takes actions to restrict their reach.
But the company said this treatment does not apply to former
office holders.
"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and
candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no
longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesman said in a
statement.
It has added multiple warnings and labels to tweets from the
@realDonaldTrump account, including many since Tuesday's
election that made unfounded allegations of voting fraud. It
first hid one of his tweets behind a "public interest" label in
May when the president violated the company's policy against
glorifying violence.
Under Facebook Inc's policies, it appears that after
Biden takes office in January, Trump's posts would also no
longer be exempt from review by Facebook's third-party
fact-checking partners.
Facebook's online policy says it defines politicians, whose
posts are exempt from fact-checking, as candidates running for
office, current office holders and many of their cabinet
appointees, along with political parties and their leaders.
It says "former candidates for office or former officials
continue to be covered by our third-party fact-checking
programme."
Facebook did not reply to Reuters questions about how it
would treat Trump's account.
Biden's victory on Saturday in Pennsylvania put the
Democratic presidential candidate over the threshold of 270
Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency.
Republican Trump has not conceded and has vowed to challenge the
outcome in court.
