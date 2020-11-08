Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/08/2020 | 10:57am EST

Nov 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will be subject to the same Twitter Inc rules as any other user when President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20, the social media company confirmed this week.

Twitter places "public interest" notices on some rule-breaking tweets from "world leaders" that would otherwise be removed. Such tweets from political candidates and elected or government officials are instead hidden by a warning and Twitter takes actions to restrict their reach.

But the company said this treatment does not apply to former office holders.

"This policy framework applies to current world leaders and candidates for office, and not private citizens when they no longer hold these positions," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

It has added multiple warnings and labels to tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account, including many since Tuesday's election that made unfounded allegations of voting fraud. It first hid one of his tweets behind a "public interest" label in May when the president violated the company's policy against glorifying violence.

Under Facebook Inc's policies, it appears that after Biden takes office in January, Trump's posts would also no longer be exempt from review by Facebook's third-party fact-checking partners.

Facebook's online policy says it defines politicians, whose posts are exempt from fact-checking, as candidates running for office, current office holders and many of their cabinet appointees, along with political parties and their leaders.

It says "former candidates for office or former officials continue to be covered by our third-party fact-checking programme."

Facebook did not reply to Reuters questions about how it would treat Trump's account.

Biden's victory on Saturday in Pennsylvania put the Democratic presidential candidate over the threshold of 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency. Republican Trump has not conceded and has vowed to challenge the outcome in court. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
10:57aFACEBOOK : Trump will lose special Twitter protections in January
RE
05:45aRebounding Corporate Profits Fortify Stock Market Rally
DJ
04:03aLoved or hated, Trump stamped his face on the Mideast conflict
RE
11/07ANALYSIS : High-flying U.S. tech stocks get post-election lift, near new highs
RE
11/07In Israel, Biden could differ with Netanyahu on Iran and settlements
RE
11/06FACEBOOK : REFILE-FOCUS-Thousands of Facebook Groups buzzed with calls for viole..
RE
11/06Intel's Success Came With Making Its Own Chips. Until Now.
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06FACEBOOK : WhatsApp Wants to Host Your Intimate Chats. Don't Fret -- They'll Be ..
DJ
11/06Google, Walmart's PhonePe hit by India's move to limit some digital payments ..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 84 008 M - -
Net income 2020 26 965 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 536 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 31,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 836 B 836 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,20x
EV / Sales 2021 7,26x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Average target price 314,92 $
Last Close Price 293,41 $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC42.95%835 718
MATCH GROUP, INC.61.44%34 468
TWITTER34.54%34 209
LINE CORPORATION0.75%12 665
SINA CORPORATION7.44%2 563
NEW WORK SE-21.92%1 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group