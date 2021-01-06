Log in
FACEBOOK INC

Facebook : Twitter, Facebook freeze Trump accounts as tech giants respond to storming of U.S. capitol

01/06/2021 | 05:15pm EST
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Twitter and Facebook Inc on Wednesday temporarily locked the accounts of U.S. President Donald Trump, as tech giants scrambled to crack down on his baseless claims about the U.S. presidential elections amid riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Twitter hid and required the removal of three of Trump's tweets "as a result of the unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," after pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to force Congress to block the appointment of President-elect Joe Biden.

Facebook later tweeted it would block Trump's page from posting for 24 hours due to two policy violations.

Twitter locked Trump's account for 12 hours and said that if the tweets are not removed, the account would remain locked, meaning the president would be unable to tweet from @realDonaldTrump. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York, Joseph Menn in San Francisco, Katie Paul in Palto Alto and Paresh Dave in Oakland; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 607 M - -
Net income 2020 27 011 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 750 B 750 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 319,23 $
Last Close Price 263,31 $
Spread / Highest target 42,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-3.61%771 802
TWITTER-0.50%42 746
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.60%39 975
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 647
SINA CORPORATION-0.02%2 531
NEW WORK SE3.21%1 995
