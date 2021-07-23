Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook : U.S. FTC asks for more time to file amended complaint in Facebook case

07/23/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a court on Friday for more time to file an amended complaint in its antitrust lawsuit against Facebook Inc.

The FTC asked the judge to extend his deadline for the complaint until Aug. 19, noting that Facebook did not oppose the delay.

Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said the FTC's initial complaint failed to show that Facebook had monopoly power in the social networking market but said the FTC could file a new complaint by July 29.

"The requested extension will provide sufficient time for plaintiff to complete internal agency processes with respect to filing an amended complaint," the FTC said in its filing.

Facebook declined comment.

The agency voted 3-2 last year to file the lawsuit against Facebook. The chair at the time, Joe Simons, a Republican, voted for the lawsuit. Since then, the agency chair changed to Lina Khan, a Democrat. Facebook has asked for her to be recused because of her prior work with a congressional panel.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Diane Bartz; Editing by Leslie Adler and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 752 M - -
Net cash 2021 83 997 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 996 B 996 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,42x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 351,19 $
Average target price 388,34 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC28.57%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.28.48%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.16%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-6.25%1 796