Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency

10/19/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A 3D-printed Facebook logo and representations of cryptocurrency are standing on a motherboard in this picture illustration

(Reuters) - A group of U.S. lawmakers said Facebook Inc cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency and urged the social media platform to discontinue immediately a small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet named Novi, which was launched on Tuesday.

U.S. Democratic senators Brian Schatz, Sherrod Brown, Richard Blumenthal, Elizabeth Warren and Tina Smith voiced their opposition to Facebook's two-year-old effort to launch a cryptocurrency and digital wallet.

"Facebook is once again pursuing digital currency plans on an aggressive timeline and has already launched a pilot for a payments infrastructure network, even though these plans are incompatible with the actual financial regulatory landscape," the senators wrote in a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

"Facebook cannot be trusted to manage a payment system or digital currency when its existing ability to manage risks and keep consumers safe has proven wholly insufficient," the senators wrote.

The letter by the senators indicates that even Facebook's small pilot of its cryptocurrency wallet will face scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators, who have previously raised antitrust and other concerns.

A Novi spokesperson said: "We look forward to responding to the committee's letter."

Facebook unveiled a cryptocurrency project in June 2019, as part of an effort to expand into e-commerce and global payments.

But the project immediately ran into fierce opposition from policymakers globally, who worried it could erode their control over the money system, enable crime and harm users' privacy.

In December, the project was rebranded in a renewed effort to gain regulatory approval, with its scope scaled back further to a single dollar-backed digital coin.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Kanishka Singh


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:06pFACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers say Facebook cannot be trusted to manage cryptocurrency
RE
04:51pFACEBOOK : paying fine to settle US suit on discrimination
AQ
04:47pWall Street ends higher as investors bet on positive earnings season
RE
03:53pFACEBOOK : U.S. reach $14M settlement on hiring discrimination claims
AQ
02:56pWall Street rises as investors bet on positive earnings season
RE
01:52pFACEBOOK : to pay up to $14.25 million to settle U.S. employment discrimination claims
RE
01:08pFACEBOOK : rolls out 'Novi' crypto wallet to test in U.S., Guatemala
AQ
12:45pU.s. labor dept also settles with facebook over recruitment activities through its perm..
RE
12:45pFacebook will pay a civil penalty of $4.75 million, plus up to $9.5 million to victims ..
RE
12:45pU.s. strikes settlement with facebook to resolve claims of discrimination against u.s. ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 426 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 410 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 945 B 945 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,25x
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 335,34 $
Average target price 417,26 $
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC22.76%945 473
TWITTER, INC.19.74%51 631
MATCH GROUP, INC.4.66%44 675
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%44 206
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 106
GREE, INC.51.40%1 647