Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : U.S. surgeon general defends CDC mask change, blames tech companies for COVID deaths

07/18/2021 | 12:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stood by federal guidance that those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer needed to wear masks, while blaming social media companies for fueling vaccine misinformation.

Murthy told CNN's "State of the Union" that allowing vaccinated individuals to forgo masks also gives communities the flexibility to revert to mask mandates based on new infections and vaccination rates, as Los Angeles https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mask-mandate-returns-los-angeles-coronavirus-cases-rise-2021-07-15 has done.

Nationwide, new U.S. COVID-19 cases surged 70% this week compared with the prior seven days to an average of 30,000 new infections a day, fueled by the Delta variant. Deaths rose 26% week-over-week to an average of 250 lives lost a day, mostly in unvaccinated patients. (Graphic of global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi

Murthy said that social media companies have fueled false narratives about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, echoing President Joe Biden's comments that social media companies were "killing people." https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/white-house-says-facebooks-steps-stop-vaccine-misinformation-are-inadequate-2021-07-16

"There have been positive steps taken by these technology companies," Murthy said. "But what I've also said to them publicly and privately is that it's not enough."

Facebook defended itself against Biden's assertion in a post https://bit.ly/3xSyRDV on Saturday, saying that it promoted authoritative information about vaccines and acted aggressively against health misinformation on its platforms.

Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN's "State of the Union" that she was looking into ways to hold social companies legally responsible for vaccine misinformation and suggested some might even need to be broken up.

"I am a fan of using anti-trust so we can get true competition against the dominant platforms," Klobuchar said.

Ken McClure, the mayor of Springfield, Missouri, blamed misinformation as part of the driving force behind poor vaccination rates in his community which has experienced a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

"I think we're seeing a lot spread through social media," McClure told CBS's "Face the Nation." "I think we as a society and certainly in our community are being hurt by it."

(Reporting by Joel Schectman and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:25pFACEBOOK : U.S. surgeon general defends CDC mask change, blames tech companies f..
RE
07/17FACEBOOK : Moving Past the Finger Pointing
PU
07/17FACEBOOK : says it should not be blamed for U.S. failing to meet vaccine goals
RE
07/17Facebook says facts 'tell a very different story' about its approach to coron..
RE
07/17Facebook says it should not be blamed for u.s. failing to reach goal of 70% o..
RE
07/16Tech Down On Risk Aversion -- Tech Roundup
DJ
07/16FACEBOOK : Biden says Facebook, others 'killing people' by carrying COVID misinf..
RE
07/16Pakistan moves to bring cryptocurrency boom out of the dark
RE
07/16SYN MUN KONG INSURANCE PUBLIC : Thai Insurer Cancels COVID-19 Policies Over &lsq..
MT
07/16Ant-backed Paytm targets $2.2 bln Indian IPO in booming e-payment market
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 706 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 033 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 967 B 967 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,63x
EV / Sales 2022 6,22x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 341,16 $
Average target price 386,28 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC24.89%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.22.64%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.60%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-8.57%1 796