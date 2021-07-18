Facebook : U.S. surgeon general defends CDC mask change, blames tech companies for COVID deaths

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Surgeon General Vivek
Murthy stood by federal guidance that those fully vaccinated
against COVID-19 no longer needed to wear masks, while blaming
social media companies for fueling vaccine misinformation.
Murthy told CNN's "State of the Union" that allowing
vaccinated individuals to forgo masks also gives communities the
flexibility to revert to mask mandates based on new infections
has done.
has done.
Nationwide, new U.S. COVID-19 cases surged 70% this week
compared with the prior seven days to an average of 30,000 new
infections a day, fueled by the Delta variant. Deaths rose 26%
week-over-week to an average of 250 lives lost a day, mostly in
unvaccinated patients.
Murthy said that social media companies have fueled false
narratives about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19
vaccines, echoing President Joe Biden's comments that social
media companies were "killing people."
"There have been positive steps taken by these technology
companies," Murthy said. "But what I've also said to them
publicly and privately is that it's not enough."
Facebook defended itself against Biden's assertion in
a post on Saturday, saying that it
promoted authoritative information about vaccines and acted
aggressively against health misinformation on its platforms.
Democratic Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar told CNN's "State
of the Union" that she was looking into ways to hold social
companies legally responsible for vaccine misinformation and
suggested some might even need to be broken up.
"I am a fan of using anti-trust so we can get true
competition against the dominant platforms," Klobuchar said.
Ken McClure, the mayor of Springfield, Missouri, blamed
misinformation as part of the driving force behind poor
vaccination rates in his community which has experienced a huge
spike in COVID-19 cases.
"I think we're seeing a lot spread through social media,"
McClure told CBS's "Face the Nation." "I think we as a society
and certainly in our community are being hurt by it."
