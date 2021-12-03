Facebook : Understanding The Ad Library

In a new series called Securing Our Technologies with More Authenticity and Transparency, we take a look at the industry-leading level of transparency we provide around political, electoral and issue advertising. In this edition, we discuss the Ad Library, Report and application programming interface (API).

The Ad Library is our most comprehensive ads transparency resource, providing a searchable view of ads, inclusive of ads about social issues, elections or politics, across Facebook and Instagram. This includes spend range, reach and key details about the organization or person responsible for each ad.

For longer-term transparency and to help hold advertisers and Facebook accountable, we store all active and inactive ads about social issues, elections or politics with "paid for by" disclaimers in the Ad Library for seven years. Ads that run without a disclaimer will also be added to the Ad Library.

Viewing ads about social issues, elections or politics

Your community can search ads by Page name or keyword, and filter by: