Facebook : Vietnam steps up 'chilling' crackdown on dissent ahead of key Communist Party congress

HANOI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - As Vietnam's ruling Communist
Party gears up for its most important meeting in years, its
leadership has presided over an intensified crackdown on
dissent, according to rights groups, activists and data collated
by Reuters.
A record number of political prisoners, longer jail terms,
and increased harassment of activists in recent years have
contributed to the crackdown ahead of this week's Communist
Party congress, a gathering to determine national leadership and
policy that takes place once every five years.
The crackdown has left some international human rights
groups and lawmakers questioning whether Vietnam has breached
the spirit of trade agreements with Western countries - accords
that have helped propel the country to a position of economic
strength in Southeast Asia.
"I have been summoned by the police several times since
December 9, 2020," said Nguyen Quang A, a veteran activist in
Hanoi, declining to detail the circumstances saying he was
subject to an ongoing investigation. He told Reuters Vietnam's
security ministry had in recent weeks rounded up other
government critics without saying why, citing his contacts with
activists.
"They (the police) summon them and find reasons to convict
them under those very fuzzy articles of criminal law. It
completely violates the law but they use it very regularly,"
said Quang A. "I've told them they can't shut me up."
Vietnam's foreign ministry, which handles inquiries from
foreign media, did not respond to Reuters' request for comment
on activist detentions.
'ANTI-STATE'
Despite reforms and increasing openness to social change,
the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by 76-year-old Nguyen Phu
Trong, tolerates little criticism and controls domestic media
tightly.
Vietnam drew international condemnation this month when it
sentenced three freelance journalists known for criticism of
government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, finding them
guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.
The country's constitution says it protects "freedom of
opinion and speech, freedom of the press, access to information,
to assemble, form associations and hold demonstrations".
In reality, public criticism of the Party is not tolerated,
and groups which promote democratisation are targeted by the
authorities in a battle playing out online on platforms like
Facebook, Vietnam's premier platform for both e-commerce and
dissent.
A Reuters tally based on state media reports found 280
people were arrested for "anti-state" activities over the five
years since the last Party congress: 260 were convicted, many
being sentenced to more than 10 years in jail. In the five years
leading up to the 2016 congress, there were 68 arrests and 58
convictions.
'FORCE 47'
Last year, Amnesty International said it had recorded the
most "prisoners of conscience" in Vietnam since it began
publishing figures in 1996 - 170, close to double the 97
recorded in 2018. Of the 170, some 70 were detained for online
activism, Amnesty said.
In late 2017, Vietnam unveiled a 10,000-strong military
cyber unit, Force 47, to counter what it said were "wrong" views
on the internet. According to rights groups, the unit also
recruits volunteers online to target dissidents and activists.
Reuters reviewed dozens of posts across multiple Facebook
groups and pages from December and January that claimed links
with Force 47. Many attacked prominent activists, including
Nguyen Quang A, accused by one group of creating anti-state
propaganda.
Some group moderators were dressed in military uniform in
their profile photos while others ran pages for official local
branches of Communist Party organisations.
Last November, Vietnam threatened to shut Facebook down if
it didn't toughen rules on local political content on the
platform.
Facebook's local servers had been taken offline by the
government earlier last year until it agreed to significantly
increase policing of "anti-state" posts by local users, a
request with which Facebook previously said it complied.
A Facebook spokesman said the company faced "additional
pressure" from Vietnam to restrict content last year.
'DRIVER'S SEAT'
For some, the crackdown has a connection with fluctuations
in global trade ties with Vietnam.
"During the (former U.S. President Barack) Obama
administration, pressure on rights connected with TPP (trade)
negotiations helped the cause of human rights activists and
political dissidents," said Phil Robertson, Deputy Asia Director
at Human Rights Watch.
"The early visit of Prime Minister (Nguyen Xuan) Phuc in
2017 to the Trump White House saw human rights completely
dropped from the agenda," he said.
Robertson said trade tensions with China have also left
Vietnam "in the driver's seat" as U.S. and European Union
companies look for alternative supply chains, helping the
Vietnamese economy thrive.
"The EU had an important opportunity to make real changes
through the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement," said Robertson,
referring to a pact that has been a boon for Vietnam. Instead,
he said, the EU "fell short, settling for vague promises ...
instead of substantive changes."
In a response to a request from Reuters for comment, an EU
spokesman said the bloc had repeatedly expressed concerns over
human rights and that the deal between the two sides allows for
the "total or partial suspension of the trade agreement in case
of serious and systematic infringements of human rights".
After the jailing of the three journalists earlier this
month, the U.N. human rights office said, "Coming just weeks
ahead (of the Party congress), the convictions and long
sentences are not only a blatant suppression of independent
journalism but also a clear attempt to create a chilling effect
among those willing to criticise the government."
The United States described the sentences as the "latest in
a troubling and accelerating trend of arrests and convictions of
Vietnamese citizens exercising rights enshrined in Vietnam's
constitution".
