Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook : WRAPUP 1-G20 vows to do 'whatever it takes' to support global economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 12:47pm EDT

* G20 agrees in principle on debt restructuring framework

* Extends official debt payments freeze for six months

* World Bank leader sees rising risk of disorderly defaults

* IMF chief says more global cooperation needed on vaccine

BRUSSELS/BERLIN/WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies on Wednesday underscored the urgent need to bring the spread of the coronavirus pandemic under control, and vowed to "do whatever it takes" to support the global economy and financial stability.

In a lengthy communique, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors also agreed in principle for the first time on a "Common Framework" to deal on a case-by-case basis with the rising number of low-income countries facing debt distress.

That marks a significant step forward for China, which has become a major creditor to poor countries in recent years, but had balked at the prospect of writing off any debts, according to sources familiar with the G20 deliberations.

The final draft of the communique, viewed by Reuters on Wednesday during the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, said the officials would finalize the new framework at an extraordinary meeting before G20 leaders meet next month. An earlier draft had the ministers adopting the framework, but officials were unable to reach agreement on that step this week.

G20 officials also agreed to extend a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by six months, given continued liquidity pressure on low-income countries, and expressed disappointment about the absence of private-sector creditors in the moratorium.

World Bank President David Malpass told G20 officials it was critical to look beyond the G20's Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which only defers payments but doesn't reduce them.

He said the urgency of the crisis - which threatens to leave 150 million more people in extreme poverty by 2021 - required more forceful and quicker action on debt reduction for the most indebted of the world's poorest countries.

"The recession in advanced economies is less severe than had been feared, but in most developing economies, it has become a depression, especially for the poorest," he said.

"It's urgent to make rapid progress on a framework because the risk of disorderly defaults is rising," he said.

G20 leaders, recognizing the uneven and highly uncertain outlook for the global economy, also pledged to continue to address the disproportionate impact the crisis has had on women, young people and other vulnerable segments of society.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a news conference that more international cooperation was needed to work on a vaccine, and early progress could boost global income by $9 trillion by 2025.

"Nine months into the pandemic, we are still struggling with the darkness of a crisis that has taken more than a million lives, and driven the economy into reverse, causing sharply higher unemployment, rising poverty, and the risk of 'a lost generation' in low-income countries," she said.

"A durable economic recovery is only possible if we beat the pandemic everywhere," she said.

The IMF projects a partial and uneven recovery in 2021, with global growth expected to reach 5.2%, but has warned that significant risks remain, including the resurgence of the virus.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, Christian Kraemer in Berlin and Jan Strupczewksi in Brussels; additional reporting by Leigh Thomas in Paris and David Lawder in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Paul Simao)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:47pFACEBOOK : WRAPUP 1-G20 vows to do 'whatever it takes' to support global economy
RE
10:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: What the first results show
10/13Investor Ubben warns more stocks vulnerable to social, environmental selling
RE
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13FACEBOOK : to ban ads that 'explicitly' discourage vaccine use
AQ
10/13FACEBOOK : to Ban Ads Discouraging Vaccines -- Update
DJ
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13FACEBOOK : to Ban Ads Discouraging Vaccines
DJ
10/13FACEBOOK : will ban ads discouraging people from getting vaccines
RE
10/13FACEBOOK : Says It Is Rejecting Ads Globally That Discourage People From Getting..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 217 M - -
Net income 2020 23 283 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 787 B 787 B -
EV / Sales 2020 9,03x
EV / Sales 2021 7,07x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 292,88 $
Last Close Price 276,14 $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC34.54%785 561
TWITTER46.65%38 057
MATCH GROUP, INC.35.38%28 680
LINE CORPORATION0.75%12 323
SINA CORPORATION6.74%2 548
NEW WORK SE-12.67%1 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group