Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/27 01:28:43 pm
372.36 USD   +2.19%
01:12pFACEBOOK : Winning the Race Together
PU
06:13aChina swoops on algorithms in latest tech clampdown
RE
05:11aCOINBASE GLOBAL : Names Kate Rouch as Marketing Chief
MT
Facebook : Winning the Race Together

08/27/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Chatchai created the Run2Gether Facebook Group for runners with disabilities and guide runners in Thailand, who train and compete in mini marathons. Lekter and his twin brother are two of those runners. And when they run together, they are unstoppable.

'My advice to people with disabilities is I want you to try to find an activity and we will discover our inspiration in living our lives.' - Lekter, member of Run2Gether Facebook Group

To see more Community Voices videos visit: https://fb.me/CommunityVoicesVideos

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 120 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 027 B 1 027 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,94x
EV / Sales 2022 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 48
Last Close Price 364,38 $
Average target price 414,51 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC33.39%1 027 349
TWITTER, INC.15.62%49 856
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.56%37 851
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%37 612
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 357
NEW WORK SE-10.36%1 659