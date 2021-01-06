Facebook : YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's
YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump
on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the
election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed
the U.S. Capitol to go home.
Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the
social media company had taken down the video because "on
balance we believe it contributes to rather than diminishes the
risk of ongoing violence."
Twitter Inc also restricted users from retweeting
the video "due to a risk of violence," as hundreds of protesters
sought to force Congress to undo the president's election loss
to Democratic president-elect Joe Biden.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York, Editing by
Lincoln Feast)