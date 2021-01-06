Facebook : YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's
YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump
on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the
election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed
the U.S. Capitol to go home.
Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the
social media company believed the video "contributes to rather
than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," saying the action
was part of "appropriate emergency measures."
Google-owned YouTube said the video violated its policy
against content that alleges "widespread fraud or errors changed
the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election." YouTube spokesman
Farshad Shadloo added the company does allow copies that include
additional context.
Twitter Inc restricted users from retweeting the
video "due to a risk of violence," as hundreds of protesters
sought to force Congress to undo the president's election loss
to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Twitter also restricted a later tweet from Trump, again
falsely alleging he had won the election.
Social media companies have been under pressure to police
misinformation on their platforms around the election. Trump and
his allies have continuously spread unsubstantiated claims of
election fraud that have proliferated online.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League
called for social media companies to suspend Trump's accounts,
saying the events at the Capitol resulted from "fear and
disinformation that has been spewed directly from the Oval
Office."
Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos tweeted: "Twitter
and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate
equities left and labeling won't do it."
A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
According to researchers and public postings, violent
rhetoric and advice on weaponry ramped up significantly in the
past three weeks on many social media platforms as multiple
groups planned rallies for Wednesday, including Trump
supporters, white nationalists and enthusiasts of the
wide-ranging conspiracy theory QAnon.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York, Joseph Menn in
San Francisco and Paresh Dave in Oakland; Editing by Lincoln
Feast)