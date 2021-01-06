Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
News 


Facebook : YouTube pull Trump video after protesters storm U.S. Capitol

01/06/2021 | 05:15pm EST
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc and Alphabet Inc's YouTube took down a video from President Donald Trump on Wednesday that continued to make the baseless claim the election was fraudulent as he told protesters who had stormed the U.S. Capitol to go home.

Facebook's vice president of integrity Guy Rosen tweeted the social media company believed the video "contributes to rather than diminishes the risk of ongoing violence," saying the action was part of "appropriate emergency measures."

Google-owned YouTube said the video violated its policy against content that alleges "widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. Election." YouTube spokesman Farshad Shadloo added the company does allow copies that include additional context.

Twitter Inc restricted users from retweeting the video "due to a risk of violence," as hundreds of protesters sought to force Congress to undo the president's election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Twitter also restricted a later tweet from Trump, again falsely alleging he had won the election.

Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation on their platforms around the election. Trump and his allies have continuously spread unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that have proliferated online.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League called for social media companies to suspend Trump's accounts, saying the events at the Capitol resulted from "fear and disinformation that has been spewed directly from the Oval Office."

Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos tweeted: "Twitter and Facebook have to cut him off. There are no legitimate equities left and labeling won't do it."

A White House spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to researchers and public postings, violent rhetoric and advice on weaponry ramped up significantly in the past three weeks on many social media platforms as multiple groups planned rallies for Wednesday, including Trump supporters, white nationalists and enthusiasts of the wide-ranging conspiracy theory QAnon. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York, Joseph Menn in San Francisco and Paresh Dave in Oakland; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.99% 1722.88 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
FACEBOOK INC -2.83% 263.31 Delayed Quote.-0.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 83 607 M - -
Net income 2020 27 011 M - -
Net cash 2020 61 302 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 750 B 750 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,24x
EV / Sales 2021 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 56 653
Free-Float 83,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-0.80%771 802
TWITTER-0.50%42 746
MATCH GROUP, INC.-0.60%39 975
LINE CORPORATION0.00%12 647
SINA CORPORATION-0.02%2 531
NEW WORK SE3.21%1 995
