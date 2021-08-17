Facebook : YouTube says it bans accounts believed to be owned by the Taliban

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on
Tuesday it bans accounts believed to be owned and operated by
the Taliban, as U.S. social media companies scrambled to
publicly clarify their rules on the group that is in control of
Afghanistan.
After U.S.-led forces withdrew the bulk of their remaining
troops last month, the Taliban campaign accelerated as the
Afghan military's defenses melted away. Taliban insurgents
entered the capital Kabul on Sunday.
Their return has raised fears of a crackdown on freedom of
speech and human rights, especially women's rights, and concerns
that the country could again become a hotspot for global
terrorism.
Separately, the Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc's
WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints
helpline set up by the Taliban after it took control of Kabul.(https://on.ft.com/3yXNI0e)
A WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment on the action,
but said the service was obligated to ban accounts that appear
to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban, as
part of U.S sanction laws.
The complaints number that was an emergency hotline for
civilians to report violence, looting or other problems was
blocked by Facebook on Tuesday, along with other official
Taliban channels, the report said.
Facebook had on Monday said it designates the Taliban a
terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its
platforms.
YouTube, when asked if it banned the Taliban on Monday,
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford
in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur)