    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook : YouTube says it bans accounts believed to be owned by the Taliban

08/17/2021 | 01:37pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it bans accounts believed to be owned and operated by the Taliban, as U.S. social media companies scrambled to publicly clarify their rules on the group that is in control of Afghanistan.

After U.S.-led forces withdrew the bulk of their remaining troops last month, the Taliban campaign accelerated as the Afghan military's defenses melted away. Taliban insurgents entered the capital Kabul on Sunday.

Their return has raised fears of a crackdown on freedom of speech and human rights, especially women's rights, and concerns that the country could again become a hotspot for global terrorism.

Separately, the Financial Times reported that Facebook Inc's WhatsApp messaging service has shut down a complaints helpline set up by the Taliban after it took control of Kabul.(https://on.ft.com/3yXNI0e)

A WhatsApp spokesperson declined to comment on the action, but said the service was obligated to ban accounts that appear to represent themselves as official accounts of the Taliban, as part of U.S sanction laws.

The complaints number that was an emergency hotline for civilians to report violence, looting or other problems was blocked by Facebook on Tuesday, along with other official Taliban channels, the report said.

Facebook had on Monday said it designates the Taliban a terrorist group and bans it and content supporting it from its platforms.

YouTube, when asked if it banned the Taliban on Monday, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Elizabeth Culliford in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.54% 2723.5 Delayed Quote.57.83%
FACEBOOK INC -2.95% 355.7532 Delayed Quote.34.19%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 608 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 939 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 033 B 1 033 B -
EV / Sales 2021 8,01x
EV / Sales 2022 6,57x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 366,56 $
Average target price 413,74 $
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
FACEBOOK INC34.19%1 033 496
TWITTER, INC.17.78%51 615
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%39 895
MATCH GROUP, INC.-10.90%37 289
BUMBLE INC.0.00%5 925
NEW WORK SE-7.86%1 709