Facebook : Zuckerberg reached out to Australian lawmakers over new media rules

SYDNEY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc CEO Mark
Zuckerberg called Australian lawmakers last week to discuss
rules that would make internet giants pay news outlets for
content but failed to persuade them to change policy, the
country's Treasurer said on Sunday.
Zuckerberg "reached out to talk about the code and the
impact on Facebook" and a constructive discussion followed last
week between the social media billionaire, Australian Treasurer
Josh Frydenberg and communications minister Paul Fletcher.
"No, Mark Zuckerberg didn't convince me to back down if
that's what you're asking," Frydenberg told the Australian
Broadcasting Corp, without giving further details of the
meeting.
A Facebook spokeswoman in Australia said the company's
executives regularly meet with government stakeholders on a
range of topics.
"We're actively engaging with the Australian government with
the goal of landing on a workable framework to support
Australia's news ecosystem," she said.
Australia intends to introduce a law that would force
Facebook, the world's largest social media platform, and
internet search giant Google Inc to negotiate payments
to media companies whose content drives traffic to their
websites. If the parties cannot agree on payments, a
government-appointed arbitrator will set the fees for them.
Facebook and Google oppose the "News Media Bargaining Code"
and have mounted public campaigns against it. Google has
threatened to withdraw its search engine from Australia while
Facebook has warned it would stop Australians sharing news
content on its site if the laws go ahead.
At a Senate inquiry into the planned law this month, local
heads of both companies outlined their opposition to the plans,
which would be among the toughest in the world in dealing with
the financial impact of global internet companies on domestic
media, which have been hit by shrinking advertising revenue.
"We're told that if we go ahead with this, we're going to
break the internet," Frydenberg said on the ABC.
"What I do know is that media businesses should be paid for
content."
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Sam Holmes)