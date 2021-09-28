Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system

09/28/2021 | 11:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The entrance sign to Facebook headquarters is seen in Menlo Park

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said Tuesday it will ask its independent Oversight Board for recommendations on how to improve its cross-check system, an internal program the social media company says is used to double check enforcement actions against certain users.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/facebook-files-xcheck-zuckerberg-elite-rules-11631541353 millions of Facebook accounts belonging to celebrities, politicians and other high profile users are exempt from its rules under the system, allowing them to post rule-violating content.

The Oversight Board said Tuesday it looked forward to receiving Facebook's formal request, adding "we will be engaging with diverse civil society leaders, researchers and other voices as we work to scrutinize these crucial issues."

Facebook said it will seek the board's guidance on the criteria it uses to "determine what is prioritized for a secondary review via cross-check, as well as how we manage the program."

The company created the Oversight Board last year and funds its operations through a trust. Policy recommendations are not binding, but Facebook is required to respond to them in 30 days.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas, Editing by Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
11:07aFACEBOOK : asks Oversight Board for guidance on 'cross-check' system
RE
10:12aFACEBOOK : Requesting Oversight Board Guidance on Our Cross-Check System
PU
09:39aAQUA BIO TECHNOLOGY : Signs Skincare Distribution Agreement In Czech Republic, Slovakia
MT
09:25aINSIDER SELL : Facebook
MT
07:18aFACEBOOK : India expects tech cos will not use encryption as 'excuse'- official says
RE
06:05aALPHABET : Britain warns social media firms over 'dodgy' financial ads
RE
05:41aAMAZON COM : Kevin David's Courses on E-Commerce, Amazon and Facebook Explained
AQ
05:41aAMAZON COM : Kevin David 'Scam' Unraveled, Shows Mistaking an Apple for a Lemon is Easy
AQ
05:25aNasdaq futures down 1% as bond yields extend rally
RE
01:27aCHRONEXT AG : fixe une fourchette de -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FACEBOOK INC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 387 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 997 B 997 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,68x
EV / Sales 2022 6,23x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 353,58 $
Average target price 416,46 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC29.44%996 899
TWITTER, INC.20.72%52 053
MATCH GROUP, INC.8.90%45 574
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%43 682
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 466
NEW WORK SE-23.57%1 407