    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook asks employees to preserve internal documents for legal inquiries

10/27/2021 | 03:32pm EDT
Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has told its employees to preserve all internal documents and communications for legal reasons, as governments and regulators have started inquiries into its operation.

The increased scrutiny comes after former Facebook employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said showed the company chose profit over user safety.

Earlier in October, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell called on Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to a testimony from Haugen.

"On Tuesday, Facebook sent a legal hold notice to all personnel. Document preservation requests are part of the process of responding to legal inquiries," a Facebook spokesperson said.

The news was first reported by the New York Times. (https://nyti.ms/3EmOR3X)

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 118 B - -
Net income 2021 39 887 M - -
Net cash 2021 61 767 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 B 879 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,62x
Nbr of Employees 68 177
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Last Close Price 315,81 $
Average target price 406,05 $
Spread / Average Target 28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC15.61%878 507
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%58 214
TWITTER, INC.13.44%48 916
MATCH GROUP, INC.7.94%46 079
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 606
GREE, INC.56.53%1 731