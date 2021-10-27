Facebook asks employees to preserve internal documents for legal inquiries

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has told its
employees to preserve all internal documents and communications
for legal reasons, as governments and regulators have started
inquiries into its operation.
The increased scrutiny comes after former Facebook employee
and whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked documents which she said
showed the company chose profit over user safety.
Earlier in October, Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria
Cantwell called on Facebook Chief Executive Officer Mark
Zuckerberg to preserve all documents related to a testimony from
Haugen.
"On Tuesday, Facebook sent a legal hold notice to all
personnel. Document preservation requests are part of the
process of responding to legal inquiries," a Facebook
spokesperson said.
The news was first reported by the New York Times. (https://nyti.ms/3EmOR3X)
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)