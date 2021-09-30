Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook-backed Indian social commerce platform Meesho raises $570 million

09/30/2021 | 02:55am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Meesho, an Indian "social commerce" platform backed by Facebook Inc and SoftBank Group, said on Thursday it had raised $570 million in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group.

The latest funding round values the company at $4.9 billion, Meesho said in a statement https://bit.ly/3kTCOnN. "Existing investors Prosus Ventures, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Facebook also participated in this round," the company added.

Founded in 2015 by Indian Institute of Technology graduates Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, the platform offers social media users products to sell - ranging from clothes to cosmetics - and takes a cut from actual sales.

The company also provides logistics and payment tools to sellers.

In the five months since Meesho's previous fundraise, both monthly orders and monthly transacting users have nearly tripled, the company said.

Indian startups have been on a tear in 2021, with several companies entering the unicorn or $1 billion club, while other high-profile names including food delivery app Zomato and digital payments company Paytm listing or pursuing a debut on domestic stock exchanges.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 387 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 290 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 958 B 958 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,95x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 339,61 $
Average target price 416,46 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC24.33%957 512
TWITTER, INC.15.33%49 728
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%46 151
MATCH GROUP, INC.3.51%43 318
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 134
NEW WORK SE-23.93%1 379