Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching but won't pull 'Army for Trump' video

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday banned calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could result in violence.

The world's biggest social network is scrambling to adjust its rules for the Nov. 3 vote, despite saying last month that it had set its final policies, as Republicans mobilize https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN26L3M5 thousands of volunteers to watch polls for evidence backing up President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated complaints about voter fraud.

The president's son Donald Trump Jr. sought such volunteers for this "Army for Trump" in a September video that racked up millions of views on social media.

Facebook is allowing that video to stay up, while confirming that it would be in violation of the company's new rules.

"When we change our policies, we generally do not apply them retroactively," Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika Bickert told reporters on a call. "Under the new policy, if that video were to be posted again we would indeed be removing it."

Voting-rights activists are concerned encounters at polling stations could escalate in a tense year that has already seen armed militias face off against protestors in some cities, much of which has been organized on social networks.

The Democratic Party has hired voter protection directors https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKCN24O184?enowpopup in more than a dozen states to lead more comprehensive operations than in past cycles, party officials have said.

STRUGGLE TO SETTLE

Facebook also extended a moratorium on new U.S. political advertising, following in the footsteps of Alphabet Inc's Google in saying it would block such ads indefinitely after polls close.

The company has struggled to settle on an approach to political ads. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg last year cast himself as a steadfast defender of free speech for refusing to impose restrictions favored by the company's peers.

Zuckerberg gave some ground last month, saying in an announcement pitched as the company's final word on election policies that Facebook would block new political ads in the week before the election.

Facebook subsequently said it would reject ads that prematurely claim victory or suggest that official results are invalid.

The company also announced more a proactive approach to organic falsehoods, which election experts have warned could be the biggest threat on Election Day.

It said it would respond to candidates or parties making premature claims of victory by adding a label saying the election has not yet been called and showing notifications at the top of news feed with authoritative information about the state of the race.

Posts from presidential candidates contesting the official outcome would get a label showing the declared winner's name, the company said.

(Reporting by Katie Paul; additional reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; editing by Greg Mitchell, Peter Henderson and Grant McCool)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 0.56% 1459.14 Delayed Quote.8.94%
FACEBOOK INC -0.21% 258.12 Delayed Quote.25.76%
STEADFAST GROUP LIMITED 0.91% 3.34 End-of-day quote.-4.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:49pFacebook bans militarized calls for poll watching but won't pull 'Army for Tr..
RE
05:35pFACEBOOK : Preparing for Election Day
PU
05:30pFACEBOOK : will remove posts with 'militarized' calls for poll watchers
RE
05:30pFACEBOOK : Company so far has removed more than 120,000 pieces of content in u.s..
RE
05:30pFACEBOOK : Notifications at the top of facebook and instagram will show the name..
RE
05:30pFACEBOOK : If declared outcome is contested, will label posts from presidential ..
RE
05:30pFACEBOOK : If a candidate declares victory prematurely, will show notification t..
RE
05:30pFacebook says will ban calls to engage in poll watching that use 'militarized..
RE
05:30pFACEBOOK : Will extend ban on political ads to after polls close for indefinite ..
RE
05:19pTech Up On Stimulus Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 179 M - -
Net income 2020 23 254 M - -
Net cash 2020 62 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 735 B 735 B -
EV / Sales 2020 8,39x
EV / Sales 2021 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 52 534
Free-Float 83,8%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Average target price 291,72 $
Last Close Price 258,12 $
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC25.76%736 875
TWITTER42.28%35 967
MATCH GROUP, INC.39.09%29 696
LINE CORPORATION0.75%12 317
SINA CORPORATION6.89%2 549
NEW WORK SE-11.99%1 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group