Facebook bans militarized calls for poll watching but won't pull 'Army for Trump' video

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc on Wednesday banned
calls for poll watching that use "militarized language," as it
tightened a slew of restrictions ahead of U.S. elections next
month amid mounting alarm that unfounded claims online could
result in violence.
The world's biggest social network is scrambling to adjust
its rules for the Nov. 3 vote, despite saying last month that it
had set its final policies, as Republicans mobilize https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN26L3M5
thousands of volunteers to watch polls for evidence backing up
President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated complaints about voter
fraud.
The president's son Donald Trump Jr. sought such volunteers
for this "Army for Trump" in a September video that racked up
millions of views on social media.
Facebook is allowing that video to stay up, while confirming
that it would be in violation of the company's new rules.
"When we change our policies, we generally do not apply them
retroactively," Facebook Vice President of Content Policy Monika
Bickert told reporters on a call. "Under the new policy, if that
video were to be posted again we would indeed be removing it."
Voting-rights activists are concerned encounters at polling
stations could escalate in a tense year that has already seen
armed militias face off against protestors in some cities, much
of which has been organized on social networks.
The Democratic Party has hired voter protection directors https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKCN24O184?enowpopup
in more than a dozen states to lead more comprehensive
operations than in past cycles, party officials have said.
STRUGGLE TO SETTLE
Facebook also extended a moratorium on new U.S. political
advertising, following in the footsteps of Alphabet Inc's
Google in saying it would block such ads indefinitely
after polls close.
The company has struggled to settle on an approach to
political ads. Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg last year cast
himself as a steadfast defender of free speech for refusing to
impose restrictions favored by the company's peers.
Zuckerberg gave some ground last month, saying in an
announcement pitched as the company's final word on election
policies that Facebook would block new political ads in the week
before the election.
Facebook subsequently said it would reject ads that
prematurely claim victory or suggest that official results are
invalid.
The company also announced more a proactive approach to
organic falsehoods, which election experts have warned could be
the biggest threat on Election Day.
It said it would respond to candidates or parties making
premature claims of victory by adding a label saying the
election has not yet been called and showing notifications at
the top of news feed with authoritative information about the
state of the race.
Posts from presidential candidates contesting the official
outcome would get a label showing the declared winner's name,
the company said.
