Facebook : considers forming an election commission -NY Times

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has approached
academics and policy experts about forming a commission to
advise it on issues relating to global elections, the New York
Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/technology/facebook-election-commission.html
on Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.
The proposed body could decide on matters such as political
ads and their viability and concerns around election-related
misinformation, according to the report.
An announcement on the commission could come this fall in
preparation for the 2022 U.S. midterm elections, the report
said, cautioning such efforts were preliminary and could still
fall apart.
Facebook declined to comment.
Social media companies have grappled in recent years with
how to handle https://www.reuters.com/world/us/ahead-trump-facebook-ruling-heres-how-social-media-sites-handle-world-leaders-2021-05-04
world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines.
The commission, if formed, would not be the first time
Facebook has set up external groups to help it make major
decisions. In 2018, the company created the Oversight Board, a
panel that includes former politicians, academics and policy
experts to rule on whether Facebook is right to remove certain
content from its platform.
In May, the Oversight Board upheld Facebook's suspension of
former U.S. President Donald Trump, but said the company was
wrong to make the ban indefinite.
