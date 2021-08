Aug 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has approached academics and policy experts about forming a commission to advise it on global election-related matters, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/technology/facebook-election-commission.html on Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)