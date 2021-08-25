Facebook : considers forming an election commission - NYT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has approached
academics and policy experts about forming a commission to
advise it on global election-related matters, the New York Times
reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/technology/facebook-election-commission.html
on Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.
The proposed body could decide on matters such as political
ads and their viability and issues associated with
election-related misinformation, according to the report.
An announcement on the commission could come this fall in
preparation for the 2022 midterm elections, the report said,
cautioning that such efforts were preliminary and could still
fall apart.
Facebook declined to comment.
Social media companies have in recent years grappled with
how to handle world leaders and politicians who violate their
guidelines.
