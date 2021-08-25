Facebook : considers forming an election commission - NYT

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc has approached academics and policy experts about forming a commission to advise it on global election-related matters, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/25/technology/facebook-election-commission.html on Wednesday, citing five people with knowledge of the matter.

The proposed body could decide on matters such as political ads and their viability and issues associated with election-related misinformation, according to the report.

An announcement on the commission could come this fall in preparation for the 2022 midterm elections, the report said, cautioning that such efforts were preliminary and could still fall apart.

Facebook declined to comment.

Social media companies have in recent years grappled with how to handle world leaders and politicians who violate their guidelines.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)