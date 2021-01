Facebook Pages will only show followers and have a dedicated News Feed where users can join conversations, interact with peers and engage with fans, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3b8MExI)

"We are removing Likes and focusing on Followers to simplify the way people connect with their favorite Pages," Facebook said about the redesign.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)