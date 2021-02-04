Facebook : faces a reckoning in Myanmar after blocked by military

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Myanmar military's shutdown of
Facebook access following the ouster of the democratically
elected Aung San Suu Kyi caps years of tension between the
social media company and the most powerful institution in a
nation where Facebook is used by half the population.
The junta on Wednesday banned Facebook Inc until at
least Sunday after the regime's opponents began using it to
organize. A new civil disobedience page had gained nearly
200,000 followers and the support of Burmese celebrities in the
days after the coup, while a related hashtag was used millions
of times.
"The Tatmadaw sees Facebook as their internet nemesis
because it’s the dominant communication channel in the country,
and has been hostile to the military," Human Rights Watch Asia
Deputy Director Phil Robertson told Reuters, referring to the
country's army.
"Since the Burmese people are rapidly moving online to
organize a massive civil disobedience campaign, shuttering
access becomes a top priority."
A company spokeswoman on Thursday urged Myanmar authorities
to restore access to Facebook and WhatsApp to the country's 54
million residents.
Facebook will have to decide how to play the delicate
balance of protecting the democratic politicians and activists
versus cooperating with the new regime to get services
restored--an especially acute example of the political dilemmas
the company faces worldwide.
In nearby Vietnam, for example, Facebook recently acquiesced
to government demands that it censor more political criticism to
avoid a blockade.
The service has mostly avoided shutdowns outside of
countries such as China, where it has long been blocked, but
currently faces pressure in India, Turkey and elsewhere.
In Myanmar, where the company has a small team, Facebook in
recent years has engaged with civil rights activists and
democratic political parties and pushed back against the
military after coming under heavy international criticism for
failing to contain online hate campaigns.
In 2018, it banned army chief Min Aung Hlaing - now
Myanmar's military ruler - and 19 other senior officers and
organizations, and took down hundreds of pages and accounts run
by military members for coordinated inauthentic behavior.
Ahead of the Myanmar's November election, Facebook announced
it had taken down a network of 70 fake accounts and pages
operated by members of the military that had posted either
positive content about the army or criticism of Suu Kyi and her
party.
A Reuters review early this week found dozens of pages and
accounts alleging election fraud - the reason given by the army
for seizing power. The posts started in October and continued
after the election; in the 48 hours before the coup, many of the
pages called for military intervention.
After the coup, those pages turned to posts accusing the
ousted government of fraud and justifying the takeover, the
review showed. Some of the pages published coordinated posts
criticizing or threatening politicians like Suu Kyi as well as
journalists and activists.
Facebook took down dozens of the accounts on Wednesday,
shortly before being shut down. Reuters could not determine
their provenance.
And just two days before the coup, the new
military-installed information minister, Chit Hlaing, shared a
story purporting to be from Radio Free Myanmar, which Facebook
banned after it was used in anti-Rohingya disinformation
campaigns. The minister was not immediately reachable for
comment.
A spokesman for the military did not respond to multiple
calls for comment.
LIKE A 'BAN ON THE INTERNET'
Facebook plays an outsized role in Myanmar, where for many
residents it is synonymous with the internet. United Nations
investigators say that Facebook allowed the platform to be used
by radical Buddhist nationalists and members of the military to
fan a campaign of violence towards the Muslim Rohingya minority,
700,000 of whom fled an army crackdown in 2017. I
In response, Facebook tried to tamp down hate speech and
misinformation and ramped up partnerships with civilians,
sometimes in conflict with the military. The company maintained
its central role in the life for the country, and Suu Kyi's
government regularly announced major initiatives on its Facebook
pages.
"A ban on Facebook is effectively a ban on the internet,"
ethnic Kachin human rights advocate Zaw Htun Lat wrote on
Twitter on Thursday.
A Facebook spokeswoman referred Reuters to an earlier
statement by Southeast Asia policy director Rafael Frankel,
which states Facebook is "removing misinformation that
delegitimizes the outcome of November’s election".
She added that the company is treating Myanmar as an
emergency and is using artificial intelligence to restrict
content likely to break its rules on hate speech and incitement
of violence.
At the same time, the military has used Facebook since the
start of the coup. Its "True News" information unit had provided
daily updates prior to Thursday's shutdown.
A page for the country's new military president was created
within hours on Monday. Since then, a handful of other official
government pages have been taken over by the regime and are
publishing official announcements from the ministry of
information warning against social media "rumors" that could
incite riots and instability.
Facebook declined to comment on how it decides who is
permitted to control official government pages.
(Reporting by Fanny Potkin in Singapore; Editing by Ken Li and
Lisa Shumaker)