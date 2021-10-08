Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook: global tax deal could mean us paying more tax

10/08/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
Oct 8 (Reuters) - An international deal setting a global minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more tax, the world's largest digital social network said on Friday.

"Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in different places," Nick Clegg, Facebook Vice President for Global Affairs, said in a statement.

"The tax system needs to command public confidence, while giving certainty and stability to businesses. We are pleased to see an emerging international consensus.” (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Mark John and Sonya Hepinstall)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 119 B - -
Net income 2021 40 380 M - -
Net cash 2021 79 292 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 928 B 928 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,11x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 63 404
Free-Float 84,0%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Last Close Price 329,22 $
Average target price 416,22 $
Spread / Average Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK INC20.52%928 218
TWITTER, INC.18.13%50 939
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%46 280
MATCH GROUP, INC.5.78%45 155
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 074
GREE, INC.28.43%1 446