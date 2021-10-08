Facebook: global tax deal could mean us paying more tax

Oct 8 (Reuters) - An international deal setting a global
minimum corporate tax level could mean Facebook will pay more
tax, the world's largest digital social network said on Friday.
"Facebook has long called for reform of the global tax
rules, and we recognise this could mean paying more tax, and in
different places," Nick Clegg, Facebook Vice President for
Global Affairs, said in a statement.
"The tax system needs to command public confidence, while
giving certainty and stability to businesses. We are pleased to
see an emerging international consensus.”
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Mark John and
Sonya Hepinstall)