    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Facebook : April 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report

05/06/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
  • Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 1,565
  • Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 141
  • Total number of Pages removed: 724
  • Total number of Groups removed: 63

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 724 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 893 B 893 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 84,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 378,62 $
Last Close Price 315,02 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC15.32%893 228
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%137 567
TWITTER, INC.-1.09%42 641
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.97%38 812
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 477
NEW WORK SE-9.11%1 717