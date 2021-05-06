|
Facebook : April 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
Total number of Facebook accounts removed: 1,565
Total number of Instagram accounts removed: 141
Total number of Pages removed: 724
Total number of Groups removed: 63
|Sales 2021
|
116 B
|Net income 2021
|
37 724 M
|Net cash 2021
|
81 599 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|24,3x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
893 B
893 B
|EV / Sales 2021
|7,02x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,75x
|Nbr of Employees
|60 654
|Free-Float
|84,2%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|52
|Average target price
|
378,62 $
|Last Close Price
|
315,02 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
46,0%
|Spread / Average Target
|
20,2%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-30,2%