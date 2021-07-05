Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms to quit Hong Kong

07/05/2021 | 10:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: General view of the central financial district, in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - An Asian industry group that includes Google, Facebook and Twitter has warned that tech companies could stop offering their services in Hong Kong if the Chinese territory proceeds with plans to change privacy laws.

The warning came in a letter sent by the Asia Internet Coalition, of which all three companies, in addition to Apple Inc, LinkedIn and others, are members.

Proposed amendments to privacy laws in Hong Kong could see individuals hit with "severe sanctions", said the June 25 letter to the territory's privacy commissioner for personal data, Ada Chung Lai-ling, without specifying what the sanctions would be.

"Introducing sanctions aimed at individuals is not aligned with global norms and trends," added the letter, whose contents were first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

"The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering their services in Hong Kong, thereby depriving Hong Kong businesses and consumers, whilst also creating new barriers to trade."

In the six-page letter, AIC managing director Jeff Paine acknowledged the proposed amendments focus on the safety and personal data privacy of individuals. "However, we wish to stress that doxxing is a matter of serious concern," he wrote.

During anti-government protests in Hong Kong in 2019, doxxing - or publicly releasing private or identifying information about an individual or organisation - came under scrutiny when police were targeted after their details were released online.

The details of some officers' home addresses and children's schools were also exposed by anti-government protesters, some of who threatened them and their families online.

"We ... believe that any anti-doxxing legislation, which can have the effect of curtailing free expression, must be built upon principles of necessity and proportionality," the AIC said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Twitter referred questions to the AIC.

Google declined to comment.

The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the guarantee of continued freedoms. Pro-democracy activists say those freedoms are being whittled away by Beijing, especially with a national security law introduced last year cracking down on dissent. China denies the charge.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans and Nick Macfie)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 2.30% 2505.15 Delayed Quote.42.94%
FACEBOOK, INC. 0.09% 354.7 Delayed Quote.29.85%
All news about FACEBOOK, INC.
10:41aFACEBOOK  : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms t..
RE
10:38aALPHABET  : Asia industry group warns privacy law changes may force tech firms t..
RE
09:22aFACEBOOK  : Tech group warns HK privacy law changes may force members to stop in..
RE
12:29aLUKOIL  : BP, Lukoil Mull Iraq Exit Amid 'Unsuitable' Investor Climate, Says Cou..
MT
07/04Myanmar forces kill 25 in raid on town, residents and media say
RE
07/03FACEBOOK  : says services restored after outage
RE
07/02Tech rules not just for a few giants, EU's Vestager says
RE
07/02FACEBOOK  : under fire as U.S. lawmakers press for new antitrust complaint
RE
07/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, J&J, Volkswagen, CaixaBank, Robinhood...
07/02FACEBOOK  : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 696 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 006 B 1 006 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales 2022 6,50x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 354,70 $
Average target price 384,76 $
Spread / Average Target 8,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.29.85%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.27.79%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.75%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-3.93%1 796