Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says

03/24/2021 | 02:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Facebook application is seen on a phone screen

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it had blocked a group of hackers in China who used the platform to target Uighurs living abroad with links to malware that would infect their devices and enable surveillance.

The social media company said the hackers, known as Earth Empusa or Evil Eye in the security industry, targeted activists, journalists and dissidents who were predominantly Uighurs, a largely Muslim ethnic group facing persecution in China.

Facebook said there were less than 500 targets, who were largely from the Xinjiang region but were primarily living abroad in countries including Turkey, Kazakhstan, the United States, Syria, Australia and Canada.

It said the majority of the hackers' activity occurred away from Facebook and that they used the site to share links to malicious websites rather than directly sharing the malware on the platform.

"This activity had the hallmarks of a well-resourced and persistent operation, while obfuscating who's behind it," Facebook cybersecurity investigators said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/3lLi8wY)

Facebook said the hacking group used fake Facebook accounts to pose as fictitious journalists, students, human rights advocates or members of the Uighur community to build trust with their targets and trick them into clicking malicious links.

It said hackers both set up malicious websites using look-alike domains for popular Uighur and Turkish news sites and compromised legitimate websites visited by the targets. Facebook also found websites created by the group to mimic third-party Android app stores with Uighur-themed apps, like a prayer app and dictionary app, containing malware.

Facebook said its investigation found two Chinese companies, Beijing Best United Technology Co Ltd (Best Lh) and Dalian 9Rush Technology Co Ltd (9Rush) had developed the Android tooling deployed by the group.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Facebook's report. Beijing routinely denies allegations of cyber espionage.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate contact information for Dalian 9Rush Technology Co Ltd. A man who answered the number listed for Beijing Best United Technology Co Ltd hung up.

Facebook said it had removed the group's accounts, which numbered less than 100, and had blocked the sharing of the malicious domains and was notifying people it believed were targets.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford in New York and Raphael Satter in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Elizabeth Culliford and Raphael Satter


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
02:21pFACEBOOK  : India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy po..
RE
02:16pFACEBOOK  : Takes Down China-Linked Hacking Campaign Targeting Uyghurs
DJ
02:05pFACEBOOK  : Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says
RE
02:03pFACEBOOK  : Taking Action Against Hackers in China
PU
02:00pFacebook inc says removed accounts, blocked links from chinese hacking group ..
RE
01:33pFACEBOOK  : may have to disclose some app records in privacy probe, Massachusett..
RE
12:48pFACEBOOK  : Google CEOs suggest ways to reform key internet law
RE
12:44pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Largely Firmer Midday Amid Calmer Bond Market, Oil P..
MT
12:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confiden..
RE
10:31aMARKET CHATTER : Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Facing Antitrust Probe in India Over Pl..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 828 B 828 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 290,63 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC6.40%779 550
TWITTER, INC.18.69%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.53%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
NEW WORK SE-16.61%1 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ