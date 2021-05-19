Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/19 01:15:48 pm
312.365 USD   +0.78%
Facebook : Community Standards Enforcement Report, First Quarter 2021

05/19/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 793 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 B 879 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 381,46 $
Last Close Price 309,96 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC13.47%878 881
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%121 781
TWITTER, INC.-1.77%42 347
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.48%36 973
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 964
NEW WORK SE-12.50%1 681