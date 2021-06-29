Facebook : German privacy tsar tells ministries to shut Facebook pages

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - German government organisations
have until the end of the year to close their Facebook
pages after the data protection commissioner found the social
network had failed to change its practices to comply with German
and European privacy laws.
In a letter to government departments and agencies earlier
this month, commissioner Ulrich Kelber said Facebook had
provided no way to run pages for institutions, whose feed users
can subscribe to by clicking "like", in an EU-compliant way.
Kelber added that partyline app Clubhouse, video clip app
TikTok and Facebook's Instagram site also appeared to have
similar shortcomings, and recommended government organisations
stop using them too until his inquiry was concluded.
"We updated our Page Insights supplement and clarified the
responsibility of Facebook and website operators at the end of
2019," a spokesman for Facebook wrote in an email. "Questions
related to the transparency of data processing were taken into
consideration."
The German government's official Facebook page has over a
million followers, and the platform has become an increasingly
important tool for reaching citizens who are less likely than in
the past to follow the mass media where governments advertise.
Kelber said it was impossible to run a fan page in such a
way that followers' personal data was not transmitted to the
United States. Under EU law, personal data can only leave the EU
for a jurisdiction with equivalently strict data protection
rules, something that is not the case for the United States.
The government press office had attempted to get added
guarantees from Facebook, but the U.S. company had failed to
provide them, he added.
"Given the continuing violation of personal data protection,
there is no time to waste," Kelber wrote to the government
organisations. "If you have a fan page, I strongly recommend you
switch it off by the end of the year."
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt;
Editing by Mark Potter and Alison Williams)