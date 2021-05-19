Facebook : How We're Proactively Combating Counterfeits and Piracy
05/19/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
Counterfeit removals: On Facebook, 99.7% of all counterfeit-related removals were done proactively, meaning we removed 335,765,018 pieces of suspected counterfeit content before they were reported to us by a rights holder. On Instagram, 82.8% of all counterfeit-related removals were done proactively, accounting for 2,696,272 pieces of content.
Copyright removals: On Facebook, 77.9% of all copyright-related removals were done proactively, accounting for 9,822,070 pieces of content. On Instagram, 59% of all copyright-related removals were done proactively, accounting for 2,170,529 pieces of content.