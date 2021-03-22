Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/19 04:00:00 pm
290.11 USD   +4.12%
05:44aCruise Lines Fear Another Lost Summer
DJ
05:39aFACEBOOK  : How We're Tackling Misinformation Across Our Apps
PU
05:29aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Gains for Tech
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : How We're Tackling Misinformation Across Our Apps

03/22/2021 | 05:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Originally published in Morning Consult.

This week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee will examine how technology platforms like Facebook are tackling misinformation online. It is tempting to think about misinformation as a single challenge that can be solved with a single solution. But unfortunately, that's not the case. Thinking of it that way also misses the opportunity to address it comprehensively. Tackling misinformation actually requires addressing several challenges including fake accounts, deceptive behavior, and misleading and harmful content. As the person responsible for the integrity of our products, I wanted to provide an update on how we approach each of them.

Let's start with fake accounts. We take a hard line against this activity and block millions of fake accounts each day, most of them at the time of creation. Between October and December of 2020, we disabled more than 1.3 billion of them. We also investigate and take down covert foreign and domestic influence operations that rely on fake accounts. Over the past three years, we've removed over 100 networks of coordinated inauthentic behavior(CIB) from our platform and keep the public informed about our efforts through our monthly CIB reports.

We also crack down on deceptive behavior. We've found that one of the best ways to fight this behavior is by disrupting the economic incentives structure behind it. We've built teams and systems to detect and enforce against inauthentic behavior tactics behind a lot of clickbait. We also use artificial intelligence to help us detect fraud and enforce our policies against inauthentic spam accounts.

Misinformation can also be posted by people, even in good faith. To address this challenge, we've built a global network of more than 80 independent fact-checkers, who review content in more than 60 languages. When they rate something as false, we reduce its distribution so fewer people see it and add a warning label with more information for anyone who sees it. We know that when a warning screen is placed on a post, 95% of the time people don't click to view it. We also notify the person who posted it and we reduce the distribution of Pages, Groups, and domains who repeatedly share misinformation. For the most serious kinds of misinformation, such as false claims about COVID-19 and vaccines and content that is intended to suppress voting, we will remove the content.

Over the past several years, we have invested in protecting our community and we now have over 35,000 people working on these challenges. We're making progress thanks to these significant investments in both people and in technology such as Artificial Intelligence. Since the pandemic began, we've used our AI systems to take down COVID-19-related material that global health experts have flagged as misinformation and then detect copies when someone tries to share them. As a result, we've removed more than 12 million pieces of content about COVID-19 and vaccines.

But it's not enough to just limit misinformation that people might see. We also connect people to reliable information from trusted experts. We do this through centralized hubs like our COVID-19 Information Center, Climate Science Information Centeror US 2020 Voting Information Center, labels that we attach to certain posts with reliable information from experts, and notifications that we run in people's feeds on both Facebook and Instagram.

Despite all of these efforts, there are some who believe that we have a financial interest in turning a blind eye to misinformation. The opposite is true. We have every motivation to keep misinformation off of our apps and we've taken many steps to do so at the expense of user growth and engagement.

For example, in 2018 we changed our News Feed ranking systemto connect people to meaningful posts from their friends and family. We made this change knowing that it would reduce some of the most engaging forms of content, like short form video, and lead to people spending less time on Facebook - which is exactly what happened. The amount of time people spent on Facebook decreased by roughly 5%in the quarter where we made this change.

As with every integrity challenge, our enforcement will never be perfect even though we are improving it all the time. While nobody can eliminate misinformation from the internet entirely, we continue using research, teams, and technologies to tackle it in the most comprehensive and effective way possible.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 09:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:44aCruise Lines Fear Another Lost Summer
DJ
05:39aFACEBOOK  : How We're Tackling Misinformation Across Our Apps
PU
05:29aU.S. Stock Futures Point to Gains for Tech
DJ
05:22aFACEBOOK  : disables 1.3 billion fake accounts in October-December last year
RE
05:02aPRESS RELEASE  : Rentschler Biopharma and Leukocare extend service offering with..
DJ
03/21FACEBOOK  : Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells..
RE
03/20Biden White House Ties to Big Tech Are Detailed in New Disclosures
DJ
03/19FACEBOOK  : The Healing Power of Art
PU
03/19Nasdaq ends higher as yields pause
RE
03/19US Stocks Finish Mixed as Nasdaq Rebounds, Dow Retreats
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 826 B 826 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 290,11 $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC6.21%779 550
TWITTER, INC.22.31%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.1.00%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.19%2 574
NEW WORK SE-17.86%1 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ