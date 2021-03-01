Facebook : Instagram Launches Live-Broadcasting Feature for Up to Four Presenters

By Dave Sebastian

Facebook Inc.'s Instagram said it is launching Live Rooms, an enhanced live-broadcast feature that could involve up to four video presenters.

To start a Live Room, the user would need to swipe left on the Instagram app and pick the Live camera option, Instagram said. Each broadcaster could add up to three guests at once or one by one, the company said.

The feature comes as audio-based social networks are attracting users. Clubhouse, an audio-only social app featuring conversations with big names in Hollywood, politics and technology, is stirring interest. Any Clubhouse user can create a virtual room with designated speakers to discuss any topic, for example the merits of bitcoin, startup-building advice, stand-up comedy, or recovery from childhood trauma.

A Facebook spokesman has said the company isn't close to launching a competing product to Clubhouse, but that it is exploring social-audio features.

