Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Instagram Launches Live-Broadcasting Feature for Up to Four Presenters

03/01/2021 | 11:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dave Sebastian

Facebook Inc.'s Instagram said it is launching Live Rooms, an enhanced live-broadcast feature that could involve up to four video presenters.

To start a Live Room, the user would need to swipe left on the Instagram app and pick the Live camera option, Instagram said. Each broadcaster could add up to three guests at once or one by one, the company said.

The feature comes as audio-based social networks are attracting users. Clubhouse, an audio-only social app featuring conversations with big names in Hollywood, politics and technology, is stirring interest. Any Clubhouse user can create a virtual room with designated speakers to discuss any topic, for example the merits of bitcoin, startup-building advice, stand-up comedy, or recovery from childhood trauma.

A Facebook spokesman has said the company isn't close to launching a competing product to Clubhouse, but that it is exploring social-audio features.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-01-21 1138ET

All news about FACEBOOK INC
11:46aAMAZON COM  : From Clubhouse to Twitter Spaces, social media grapples with live ..
RE
11:38aFACEBOOK  : Instagram Launches Live-Broadcasting Feature for Up to Four Presente..
DJ
11:19aSTOXX EUROPE 600  : Axel Springer Refuses to Partner With Facebook News Germany
MT
11:09aFACEBOOK  : Doubling Up on Instagram Live With Live Rooms
PU
10:11aWall Street jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism
RE
10:01aMarvell to supply chips for Facebook-backed 5G effort
RE
09:58aWall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism
RE
09:08aFACEBOOK  : signs up partners for German news product, but Springer baulks
RE
06:23aORSTED A/S  : 195;rsted A/S Resolutions Of The Annual General Meeting 2021 Of Ør..
DJ
06:17aAUDIOEYE  : Names Zach Okun as Chief Product Officer
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 704 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 734 B 734 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,09x
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,99 $
Last Close Price 257,62 $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC-5.69%733 617
TWITTER42.31%61 344
MATCH GROUP, INC.1.10%41 112
SINA CORPORATION1.86%2 579
NEW WORK SE-21.07%1 503
GREE, INC.-8.43%1 136
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ