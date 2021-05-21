Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

05/21/2021 | 02:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator has given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation that may trigger a ban on the social media giant's transatlantic data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe could resume.

Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook's lead regulator in the European Union, launched an inquiry in August and issued a provisional order that the main mechanism Facebook uses to transfer EU user data to the United States "cannot in practice be used".

"Following Thursday's High Court hearing, we have written to Facebook and have given them 6 weeks to provide us with their submissions," a spokesman for the DPC said in a statement after the court lifted a freeze on the provisional order this week. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. -0.82% 24.08 Delayed Quote.-16.28%
FACEBOOK, INC. -0.27% 317.52 Delayed Quote.16.64%
All news about FACEBOOK, INC.
02:51pFACEBOOK  : Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe
RE
02:51pIrish data protection commissioner says has given facebook 6 weeks to provide..
RE
02:50pFacebook Succeeds Amazon as Hedge Funds' Favorite Top Holding, Goldman Sachs ..
MT
01:48pAPPLE  : Tim Cook says 'threat profile' of iPhone justifies App Store rules
RE
05:04aFACEBOOK  : U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%
RE
03:44aHigher Capital-Gains Taxes Could Snare Biden's Wealthy Cabinet Members
DJ
05/20Judge in Texas lawsuit against Google refuses to move case to California
RE
05/20FACEBOOK  : Connecting and Empowering Women With Disabilities Through Dance
PU
05/20FACEBOOK  : Supporting Local Economies Through Investments in Renewable Energy
PU
05/20Bank of Canada says cryptoassets' volatility is obstacle to payment acceptanc..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 828 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 903 B 903 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,10x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 383,90 $
Last Close Price 318,61 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.16.64%903 407
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%121 499
TWITTER, INC.1.03%43 557
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.56%38 572
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 775
NEW WORK SE-16.07%1 613