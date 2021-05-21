Facebook : Irish data regulator resumes Facebook data transfer probe

DUBLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Ireland's data regulator has
given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation
that may trigger a ban on the social media giant's transatlantic
data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe
could resume.
Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), Facebook's
lead regulator in the European Union, launched an inquiry in
August and issued a provisional order that the main mechanism
Facebook uses to transfer EU user data to the United States
"cannot in practice be used".
"Following Thursday's High Court hearing, we have written to
Facebook and have given them 6 weeks to provide us with their
submissions," a spokesman for the DPC said in a statement after
the court lifted a freeze on the provisional order this week.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Leslie Adler)