FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  
Facebook : Leaker says they are offering private details of 500 million Facebook users

04/03/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
The Facebook logo and binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leaker says they are offering information on more than 500 million Facebook Inc users - including phone numbers and other data - virtually for free.

Alon Gal, co-founder of Israeli cybercrime intelligence firm Hudson Rock, said on Saturday the database appears to be the same set of Facebook-linked telephone numbers that has been circulating in hacker circles since January and whose existence was first reported by tech publication Motherboard.

Reuters was not immediately able to vet the information, which is being offered for a few euros' worth of digital credit on a well-known site for low-level hackers, but Gal said he had verified the authenticity of at least some of the data by comparing it against phone numbers of people he knew.

Other journalists say they have also been able to match known phone numbers to the details in the data dump.

An attempt by Reuters to reach the leaker over the messaging service Telegram was not immediately successful. Facebook did not return messages seeking comment.

Motherboard's story earlier this year cited Facebook as saying the leaked data appeared to be the fruit of a bug that the company fixed in August 2019.

Gal told Reuters that Facebook users should be alert to "social engineering attacks" by people who may have obtained their phone numbers or other private data in the coming months.

News of the latest leak https://www.businessinsider.com/stolen-data-of-533-million-facebook-users-leaked-online-2021-4 was first reported by Business Insider.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington; Additional reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Raphael Satter


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 732 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 850 B 850 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 5,79x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 338,53 $
Last Close Price 298,66 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC9.34%850 485
TWITTER, INC.17.88%50 812
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.64%38 372
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 091
NEW WORK SE-16.79%1 540
GREE, INC.-4.13%1 129
