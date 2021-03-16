Log in
Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Facebook : Our Commitment to Human Rights

03/16/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
  • establishing an independent Oversight Board,
  • publiclysharing our human rights due diligence,
  • changing key content policies, including creating a new policy to remove verified, misinformation and unverifiable rumors that may put people at risk for imminent physical harm, as a result of the Sri Lanka Human Rights Impact Assessment,
  • building tools and strategies to tackle harmful content in the countries we have prioritized as most at risk of conflict, including most recently in Myanmar,
  • lawfully disclosing data to the Independent Investigative Mission on Myanmar, and
  • launching important protectionsfor journalists to help them counter harassment and hacking.

Facebook Inc. published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 21:01:05 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 780 B 780 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,50x
EV / Sales 2022 5,24x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 273,75 $
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC0.22%779 550
TWITTER, INC.29.79%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.1.81%41 403
SINA CORPORATION1.68%2 574
NEW WORK SE-15.71%1 583
GREE, INC.-1.32%1 188
