Facebook : Our Commitment to Human Rights

changing key content policies, including creating a new policy to remove verified, misinformation and unverifiable rumors that may put people at risk for imminent physical harm, as a result of the Sri LankaHuman Rights Impact Assessment,
building tools and strategies to tackle harmful content in the countries we have prioritized as mostat risk of conflict, including most recently inMyanmar,
lawfully disclosing data to the Independent Investigative Mission on Myanmar, and
launching importantprotectionsfor journalists to help them counter harassment and hacking.