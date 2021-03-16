Facebook : Our Commitment to Human Rights

establishing an independent Oversight Board ,

changing key content policies, including creating a new policy to remove verified, misinformation and unverifiable rumors that may put people at risk for imminent physical harm, as a result of the Sri Lanka Human Rights Impact Assessment ,

building tools and strategies to tackle harmful content in the countries we have prioritized as most at risk of conflict , including most recently in Myanmar ,

lawfully disclosing data to the Independent Investigative Mission on Myanmar, and