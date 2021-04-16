Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook, Inc.    FB

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Pakistan blocks social media apps temporarily on security grounds - officials

04/16/2021 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration of 3D printed Facebook and Twitter logos on a computer motherboard

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan temporarily blocked Facebook, Twitter and several other social media apps on security grounds on Friday amid a crackdown against a violent Islamist group, officials said.

"In order to maintain public order and safety, access to certain social media applications has been restricted temporarily," a senior telecommunications authority official told Reuters, without specifying which social media.

The interior ministry said in a statement the block would last until 1500 local time (1000 GMT) and applied to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Telegram and Tiktok.

Pakistan said this week it had banned the Islamist group Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) after the arrest of its leader sparked major nationwide protests that were also fuelled by anti-France sentiment.

A second security source said that the block was linked to an operation underway against the group.

"As the government announced earlier...wherever we need we will be blocking social media to crack down against Tehrik-i-Labaiak," he said, on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The country has been mired in protests by TLP this week. At least four policemen have been killed in three days of violence, according to the country's information minister. Nearly 600 people have been wounded, with 200 in critical condition,

The group has been agitating against the arrest of its chief ahead of countrywide rallies to denounce the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad.

For Muslims, depictions of the Prophet are blasphemous.

Some rights activists criticised Friday's social media blackout, warning it could lead to more severe curbs on freedoms.

"These arbitrary decisions of blocking and banning have never done any good (and) instead opened ways to blanket bans," said Nighat Dad, head of the Digital Rights Foundation on Twitter, shortly before the site became inaccessible.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

By Asif Shahzad


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.93% 2285.25 Delayed Quote.27.92%
FACEBOOK, INC. 1.65% 307.82 Delayed Quote.12.69%
All news about FACEBOOK, INC.
04:24aFACEBOOK  : Pakistan blocks social media apps temporarily on security grounds - ..
RE
01:32aEXCLUSIVE : Petrobras mulls insiders to fill key management vacancies -sources
RE
12:57a195;rsted A/S Ørsted Acquires Ireland And Uk Onshore Wind Power Platform From..
DJ
12:09aHong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, others to be sentenced for illegal assembly
RE
04/15FACEBOOK  : How We Combat Scraping
PU
04/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow hits milestone, S&P breaks record high on tech ..
RE
04/15FACEBOOK  : Launching Subscriptions for Quest Apps
MT
04/15U.S. FTC's Lina Khan confirmation hearing set for next week
RE
04/15S&P 500, Dow extend record highs on tech stock gains
RE
04/15U.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 612 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 875 B 875 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,39x
EV / Sales 2022 5,98x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,37 $
Last Close Price 307,82 $
Spread / Highest target 25,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.12.69%874 597
TWITTER, INC.32.43%57 085
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.64%39 396
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 954
NEW WORK SE-10.54%1 685
GREE, INC.-4.79%1 141