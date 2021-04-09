Facebook : Proxy Statement (definitive)

Check box if any part of the fee is offset as provided by Exchange Act Rule

A Message from Our Lead Independent Director

Fellow Shareholders,

First and foremost, I hope that you and your loved ones are safe and well in these unusual times.

On behalf of Facebook's board of directors, I would like to share some thoughts with you about your board's oversight and key areas of focus over this unforgettable past year, my first as Lead Independent Director. Facebook's primary focus in this pandemic year has been to ensure the welfare and continuity of support for our employees and contractors, as well as the millions of small businesses and our community of over three billion people who use our products and services each day.

As stewards of the company, your board looks out for the interests of shareholders and that commitment remains steadfast. We also are dedicated to seeing that Facebook continues to innovate and embrace opportunities to act responsibly as a corporate citizen so that our business has a positive impact for all of our stakeholders.

Supporting employees and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

Throughout the pandemic, our services have helped people stay connected with family and friends, as well as with customers and business partners, and find much-needed community and support no matter the physical distance.

Facebook helped health authorities around the world reach more than 2 billion people with accurate information about the coronavirus, while removing more than 12 million pieces of content on Facebook and Instagram containing misinformation that could lead to imminent physical harm.

We offered direct financial assistance to small businesses, a segment that was particularly hard hit during the pandemic. We committed $100 million to help up to 30,000 small businesses globally and $100 million specifically to support Black-owned businesses, Black creators, and nonprofits supporting the Black community in the United States.

I continue to be impressed by the resilience and dedication of Facebook's teams around the world. Overnight, we were forced to move substantially all of our workforce to a remote work environment. We have supported our employees with this transition through help with childcare and other costs and introducing new leave policies to help employees care for sick relatives.

Supporting the growth of our business

The events of 2020 introduced a number of unforeseen challenges, contributing to a unique operating environment. Nevertheless, Facebook achieved strong annual results, including 22% revenue growth year-over-year. The results reflect a robust digital economy and the value Facebook provides to millions of businesses who use our services to reach consumers and generate sales.

We recognize that relentless focus on innovation is key to continued success. In 2020, we launched new products and experiences for consumers and business, and we added over 13,000 new employees, mostly in product and technology roles. We also made key leadership hires this year, including our Chief Product Officer, who re-joined the company, as well as hiring our first Vice President of Civil Rights and a new Chief Compliance Officer.

Board engagement and oversight

The full board was actively engaged with management on our most important issues. We reviewed the company's product and business strategies and received regular briefings from management on policy, litigation, and regulatory matters. We also met as often as necessary to discuss ongoing developments related to the global pandemic.

Our independent board committees were active throughout the year, helping to oversee compliance, cybersecurity, finance and accounting, internal audit, executive compensation and performance, governance, and other matters. In May 2020, we also established a new privacy committee to help oversee the company's privacy program, as well as to help oversee compliance with our obligations under our modified consent order with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. In February 2021, we expanded the remit of the audit & risk oversight committee to incorporate oversight of environmental sustainability and our social responsibility as a company, including continued oversight of the safety and security of our community.