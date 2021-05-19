Facebook : Scraping by the Numbers

We built an External Data Misuse team that consists of more than 100 people dedicated to detecting, investigating and blocking patterns of behavior associated with scraping.

We impose rate and data limits, which are designed to restrict how much data a single person can obtain through a certain feature, and put other obstacles in place against unauthorized automation. We block billions of suspected scraping actions per day across Facebook and Instagram.

We work with researchers to find and secure publicly accessible datasets that contain Facebook user data - whether the data appears to have originated from Facebook or a Facebook app developer. These datasets are found across a range of hosting providers and online platforms. The malicious actors who trade or sell these datasets often recycle or manipulate them over time, which means that many of them often contain duplicate information or inaccurate data.

If we find scraped datasets containing Facebook data, there are no surefire options for getting them taken down or going after those responsible for them, but we may take a number of actions.

In the past year, we've taken over 300 enforcement actions against people who abuse our platform, including

sending cease and desist letters,

,

or requesting assistance from hosting providers to get them taken down. In a

, we successfully reached a settlement with the operator of a service that violated our Terms called Massroot8. Along with shutting down the service, we permanently banned the operator and anyone acting on his behalf from Facebook or Instagram.