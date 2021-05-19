Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/19 01:16:06 pm
312.295 USD   +0.75%
Facebook : Scraping by the Numbers

05/19/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
  • We built an External Data Misuse team that consists of more than 100 people dedicated to detecting, investigating and blocking patterns of behavior associated with scraping.
  • We impose rate and data limits, which are designed to restrict how much data a single person can obtain through a certain feature, and put other obstacles in place against unauthorized automation. We block billions of suspected scraping actions per day across Facebook and Instagram.
  • We work with researchers to find and secure publicly accessible datasets that contain Facebook user data - whether the data appears to have originated from Facebook or a Facebook app developer. These datasets are found across a range of hosting providers and online platforms. The malicious actors who trade or sell these datasets often recycle or manipulate them over time, which means that many of them often contain duplicate information or inaccurate data.
  • If we find scraped datasets containing Facebook data, there are no surefire options for getting them taken down or going after those responsible for them, but we may take a number of actions.
  • In the past year, we've taken over 300 enforcement actions against people who abuse our platform, including sending cease and desist letters, disabling accounts, filing lawsuitsor requesting assistance from hosting providers to get them taken down. In arecent case, we successfully reached a settlement with the operator of a service that violated our Terms called Massroot8. Along with shutting down the service, we permanently banned the operator and anyone acting on his behalf from Facebook or Instagram.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 793 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 B 879 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 381,46 $
Last Close Price 309,96 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC13.47%878 881
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%121 781
TWITTER, INC.-1.77%42 347
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.48%36 973
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 964
NEW WORK SE-12.50%1 681