    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
Facebook : Supporting Local Economies Through Investments in Renewable Energy

05/20/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
This week, independent global research firm RTI International published a new study, showcasing the positive impact of Facebook's renewable projects that support our US operations. According to the study, these projects provide significant contributions to local economies through capital expenditures, operating expenses and direct wages. You can read the full study here.

The study found that:

  • Facebook's renewable energy procurement has resulted in 55 newsolar and wind projects across 18 states adding 5,763 megawatts (MW) of clean electricity to the US grid.
  • Facebook's renewable project investments make a positive economic impact in communities, particularly economically distressed areas. Of the 55 renewable energy projects supported by Facebook, 82% are located in counties with poverty rates above the national average.
  • These renewable energy projects will result in an estimated $3.1 billion in development capital expenditures in the US, generating both short-term economic impacts during construction and installation, and ongoing benefits from annual operations and on-site maintenance.
  • During construction (2014-2022), these projects support over 40,000 jobs and $4.2 billion in GDP throughout the US economy.

The economic effect from our renewable energy projects noted above is in addition to the impact from our data center investments and operations:

  • From 2010 to 2019, Facebook invested more than $16 billion in US data center construction and operations, which supported over 238,000 jobs with $16.4 billion in earnings flowing into local economies.
  • Since 2011, Facebook has contributed more than $22 million in direct funding and volunteer time to provide technology for community benefit, connecting people and improving STEM education in US data center communities.

Facebook is committed to making a positive impact on local communities. We work to hire people and source materials locally, to bring additional investment and jobs to the regions that we call home. We also implement sustainable practices and build some of the most energy-efficient data centers in the world.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 828 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 889 B 889 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,98x
EV / Sales 2022 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 383,90 $
Last Close Price 318,61 $
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.14.80%889 173
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%121 805
TWITTER, INC.-2.27%42 132
MATCH GROUP, INC.-8.17%37 507
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 779
NEW WORK SE-15.89%1 618