Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Facebook Inc    FB

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Taking Action Against Hackers in China

03/24/2021 | 02:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Selective targeting and exploit protection: This group took steps to conceal their activity and protect malicious tools by only infecting people with iOS malware when they passed certain technical checks, including IP address, operating system, browser and country and language settings.
  • Compromising and impersonating news websites:This group set up malicious websites that used look-alike domains for popular Uyghur and Turkish news sites. They also appeared to have compromised legitimate websites frequently visited by their targets as part of watering hole attacks. A watering hole attack is when hackers infect websites frequently visited by intended targets to compromise their devices. Some of these web pages contained malicious javascript code that resembled previously reportedexploits, which installed iOS malware known as INSOMNIA on people's devices once they were compromised.
  • Social engineering:This group used fake accounts on Facebook to create fictitious personas posing as journalists, students, human rights advocates or members of the Uyghur community to build trust with people they targeted and trick them into clicking on malicious links.
  • Using fake third party app stores:We found websites set up by this group that mimic third-party Android app stores where they published Uyghur-themed applications, including a keyboard app, prayer app, and dictionary app. These apps were trojanized (contained malware that misled people of its true intent) with two Android malware strains - ActionSpyor PluginPhantom.
  • Outsourcing malware development:We've observed this group use several distinct Android malware families. Specifically, our investigation and malware analysis found that Beijing Best United Technology Co., Ltd. (Best Lh) and Dalian 9Rush Technology Co., Ltd. (9Rush), two Chinese companies, are the developers behind some of the Android tooling deployed by this group. Our assessment of one of them benefited from research by FireEye, a cybersecurity company. These China-based firms are likely part of a sprawling network of vendors, with varying degrees of operational security.
  • Industry tracking: Our industry peers have been tracking parts of this activity as being driven by a single threat actor broadly known as Earth Empusa, or Evil Eye, or PoisonCarp. Our investigation confirmed that the activity we are disrupting today closely aligns with the first two - Earth Empusa or Evil Eye. While PoisonCarp shares some TTPs including targeting and use of some of the same vendor-developed malware, our on-platform analysis suggests that it is a separate cluster of activity.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 18:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
02:21pFACEBOOK  : India antitrust watchdog orders probe into WhatsApp's new privacy po..
RE
02:16pFACEBOOK  : Takes Down China-Linked Hacking Campaign Targeting Uyghurs
DJ
02:05pFACEBOOK  : Chinese hackers used Facebook to target Uighurs abroad, company says
RE
02:03pFACEBOOK  : Taking Action Against Hackers in China
PU
02:00pFacebook inc says removed accounts, blocked links from chinese hacking group ..
RE
01:33pFACEBOOK  : may have to disclose some app records in privacy probe, Massachusett..
RE
12:48pFACEBOOK  : Google CEOs suggest ways to reform key internet law
RE
12:44pMIDDAY REPORT : Wall Street Largely Firmer Midday Amid Calmer Bond Market, Oil P..
MT
12:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow rise as Powell, Yellen signal confiden..
RE
10:31aMARKET CHATTER : Facebook-Owned WhatsApp Facing Antitrust Probe in India Over Pl..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 828 B 828 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,95x
EV / Sales 2022 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 290,63 $
Spread / Highest target 29,0%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC6.40%779 550
TWITTER, INC.18.69%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.53%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
NEW WORK SE-16.61%1 583
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ