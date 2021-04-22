Facebook : Taking Action to Protect Ecosystems

Kimeona has lived his entire life on the island of Oahu. He lives and breathes 'Aloha ʻĀina' (love for the land that is Hawaii) and has made 'Mālama 'Āina' (caring for the land) his life's work. When he learned about @808 Cleanups, a nonprofit committed to restoring Hawaii's natural beauty and indigenous ecosystem, he knew he'd found his calling. Since the Group started on Facebook in 2014, they have collected and removed 681,594 pounds of trash.

'A few hiking friends created this group 808 Cleanups on Facebook, and really built it around taking action and doing something about what they saw.'

- Kimeona, member of 808 Cleanups