Facebook : Taking Action to Protect Ecosystems

04/22/2021 | 02:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kimeona has lived his entire life on the island of Oahu. He lives and breathes 'Aloha ʻĀina' (love for the land that is Hawaii) and has made 'Mālama 'Āina' (caring for the land) his life's work. When he learned about @808 Cleanups, a nonprofit committed to restoring Hawaii's natural beauty and indigenous ecosystem, he knew he'd found his calling. Since the Group started on Facebook in 2014, they have collected and removed 681,594 pounds of trash.

'A few hiking friends created this group 808 Cleanups on Facebook, and really built it around taking action and doing something about what they saw.'
- Kimeona, member of 808 Cleanups

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2021 18:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 686 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 857 B 857 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,21x
EV / Sales 2022 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 338,05 $
Last Close Price 301,47 $
Spread / Highest target 27,7%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC10.36%859 907
TWITTER, INC.24.34%52 301
MATCH GROUP, INC.-6.71%37 938
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 444
NEW WORK SE-10.54%1 694
GREE, INC.-5.12%1 144
