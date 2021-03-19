Log in
FACEBOOK INC

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 03/19 04:00:00 pm
290.11 USD   +4.12%
06:07pFACEBOOK  : The Healing Power of Art
PU
05:50pNasdaq ends higher as yields pause
RE
05:10pUS Stocks Finish Mixed as Nasdaq Rebounds, Dow Retreats
MT
Facebook : The Healing Power of Art

03/19/2021 | 06:07pm EDT
Tabitha and her husband Tom believe in the healing power of art. They created @McHarperManor - an art studio and creative space for children and adults. A way to share their family's love of art, learning and creativity with others. When the pandemic hit, they decided to use Facebook Live and Facebook Events to host daily online art tutorials to keep creativity flowing and their customers engaged. The overwhelming community support has allowed the McHarpers to keep doing what they love while sustaining a business and income during these trying times.

'To me, art is the most important expression of who we are. I believe that inside each and every one of us is the desire to create.'
- Tabitha, co-owner of McHarper Manor

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 22:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 692 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 564 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 826 B 826 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 337,60 $
Last Close Price 278,62 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC2.00%779 550
TWITTER, INC.23.21%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-2.68%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
SINA CORPORATION2.05%2 574
NEW WORK SE-16.43%1 583
