  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Facebook, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FB

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Transfer Your Facebook Posts and Notes With Our Expanded Data Portability Tool

04/19/2021 | 08:37am EDT
To give people more control and choice over their data, today we're introducing two new data portability types, Facebook posts and notes. People can now directly transfer their notes and posts to Google Docs, Blogger and WordPress.com. These updates extend the reach of the tool that already enables people to transfer their photos and videos to Backblaze, Dropbox, Google Photos and Koofr. To better reflect the range of data types people can now transfer to our partners' services, we're renaming the tool 'Transfer Your Information.'

We designed this tool with privacy, security and utility in mind. We'll ask you to re-enter your password before the transfer starts and encrypt your data as it moves between services, so you can be confident it will be transferred securely.

You can access this tool in your Facebook settings under 'Your Facebook Information' and clicking 'Transfer Your Information.' Follow the prompts, which take you through a series of steps to help securely transfer the data you choose to one of the available services.

We plan to continue expanding our data types and partners in the future. However, the ecosystem we are building to support data portability will not come to fruition without regulation that clarifies which data should be made portable and who is responsible for protecting data once it has been transferred. We hope that today's updates can help advance conversations with policymakers, developers and experts about these issues. To learn more about how Facebook is contributing to the discussion, you can view our data portability white paperand submissionto the Federal Trade Commission.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 12:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 108 B - -
Net income 2021 32 612 M - -
Net cash 2021 78 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 870 B 870 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,35x
EV / Sales 2022 5,94x
Nbr of Employees 58 604
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 52
Average target price 337,37 $
Last Close Price 306,18 $
Spread / Highest target 25,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.12.09%869 937
TWITTER, INC.29.49%55 819
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.90%39 082
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 899
NEW WORK SE-9.82%1 700
GREE, INC.-2.81%1 164
