Facebook : Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President
Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social
media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to
launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his
senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday.
Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump's 2020 campaign, told
the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space
with a new platform of his own that would "completely redefine
the game."
Miller provided no further details, and no comment was
immediately available from officials with the Trump
Organization.
Twitter last week said it would seek public input
on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was
reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be
held to the same rules as other users.
Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny
for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government
officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence.
Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Trump in January, has
asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban
should stand.
