    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK, INC.

(FB)
  Report
Facebook : Twitter names new chief customer officer amid revenue push

06/29/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc on Tuesday named Sarah Personette as chief customer officer to oversee the social media platform's global ad sales, global content partnerships and revenue operations.

Personette, who is vice president of global client solutions, will step into her new role on Aug. 1. She will replace Customers Lead Matt Derella, who will leave after nine years at Twitter.

Personette's appointment comes as Twitter aims to double annual revenue by 2023, and expand its advertising capabilities to better compete with digital ad giants including Facebook Inc.

Personette leads Twitter's relationships with top marketers and ad agencies.

She will report directly to Chief Executive Jack Dorsey and oversee Twitter's "emerging businesses," including MoPub, an advertising technology product that helps app developers and mobile publishers earn ad revenue, the company said.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Richard Chang)

By Sheila Dang


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 696 M - -
Net cash 2021 84 017 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 008 B 1 008 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,99x
EV / Sales 2022 6,52x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK, INC.
Duration : Period :
Facebook, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Last Close Price 355,64 $
Average target price 384,76 $
Spread / Average Target 8,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK, INC.30.19%967 943
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%110 813
TWITTER, INC.26.11%54 082
MATCH GROUP, INC.6.84%43 833
BUMBLE INC.0.00%7 032
NEW WORK SE-5.18%1 796