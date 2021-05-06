Facebook : Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

May 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc suspended several
accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a
new part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's website, saying
they broke its rules against evading an account ban.
Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88
million followers, and multiple other social media platforms
following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his
supporters.
On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump's site, dubbed "From
the Desk of Donald J. Trump," where he posts messages that can
be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.
"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement
action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or
promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter
spokesman said in a statement.
A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the
suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk,
@DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.
Twitter, which has said that its ban on Trump is permanent
even if he runs for office again, has said users can share
content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of
its ban evasion rules.
On Wednesday, Facebook Inc's oversight board upheld
Facebook's suspension of Trump but said the company should not
have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to
decide a proportionate response.
Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an
adviser has said.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Daniel Wallis)