Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban

05/06/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc suspended several accounts this week that were set up to share statements from a new part of former U.S. President Donald Trump's website, saying they broke its rules against evading an account ban.

Trump was banned from Twitter, where he had more than 88 million followers, and multiple other social media platforms following the deadly Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

On Tuesday, a page was added to Trump's site, dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump," where he posts messages that can be shared by his audience to both Twitter and Facebook.

"As stated in our ban evasion policy, we'll take enforcement action on accounts whose apparent intent is to replace or promote content affiliated with a suspended account," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

A Trump representative said they had nothing to do with the suspended accounts, which included @DJTDesk, @DJTrumpDesk, @DeskofDJT and @DeskOfTrump1.

Twitter, which has said that its ban on Trump is permanent even if he runs for office again, has said users can share content from the Trump page as long as it does not fall foul of its ban evasion rules.

On Wednesday, Facebook Inc's oversight board upheld Facebook's suspension of Trump but said the company should not have made it indefinite. The board gave Facebook six months to decide a proportionate response.

Trump plans to launch his own social media platform, an adviser has said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
05:14pFACEBOOK  : Twitter shuts down accounts for attempting to evade Trump ban
RE
03:34pFACEBOOK'S OVERSIGHT BOARD : Watchdog or distraction?
AQ
02:17pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher As Tech Shares Rebound, Dow Hit..
DJ
02:05pFACEBOOK  : April 2021 Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior Report
PU
12:44pCanadians seeking vaccines rely on web-savvy volunteers
RE
12:30pSTELLANTIS N  : Ram Truck Brand Teams With Foo Fighters to Launch New Advertisin..
AQ
10:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Turn Higher As Tech Shares Rebound
DJ
10:29aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, AB Inbev, PayPal...
10:16a195;rsted A/S Pge And Ørsted Have Closed The Joint Venture Agreement For Poli..
DJ
09:29aBETTER WAYS TO EXPRESS YOURSELF : New Messenger Features and Updates
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 116 B - -
Net income 2021 37 724 M - -
Net cash 2021 81 599 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 893 B 893 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,02x
EV / Sales 2022 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 51
Average target price 379,73 $
Last Close Price 315,02 $
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC15.32%893 228
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%137 567
TWITTER, INC.-1.09%42 641
MATCH GROUP, INC.-4.97%38 812
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 477
NEW WORK SE-9.11%1 717