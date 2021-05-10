Log in
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
Facebook : U.S. state attorneys general ask Congress for funding for antitrust work

05/10/2021 | 02:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Democrat's and Republican's agreement on COVID-19 relief bill in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Dozens of state attorneys general wrote to U.S. lawmakers on Monday to urge Congress to fund their antitrust probes, which have resulted in big lawsuits filed against Alphabet Inc's Google and Facebook Inc.

Attorneys general from 45 states and territories cited calls from Republicans and Democrats for a "more robust antitrust enforcement across a multitude of markets."

The officials did not say in the letter how much they needed.

"An appropriation of federal funding for state antitrust enforcement, particularly with respect to Big Tech litigation, will inure to the benefit of the economy and consumers throughout the United States," they wrote in a letter to Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, the chair and top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

The letter was also addressed to Representatives David Cicilline and Ken Buck, their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

Six of the signatories were among the leaders of antitrust probes of the Big Tech companies: Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, Iowa's Tom Miller, Douglas Peterson of Nebraska, New York's Letitia James, Ken Paxton of Texas and Utah's Sean Reyes.

Groups of state attorneys general, which enforce state and federal law, filed two big lawsuits against Google last year and a third against Facebook.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.45% 2295.46 Delayed Quote.34.19%
FACEBOOK INC -4.22% 305.92 Delayed Quote.16.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 793 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 905 B 905 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 5,83x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 381,46 $
Last Close Price 319,08 $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC16.81%904 740
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%130 767
TWITTER, INC.-0.66%42 825
MATCH GROUP, INC.-3.31%39 493
BUMBLE INC.0.00%6 689
NEW WORK SE-9.46%1 732