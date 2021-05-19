Log in
Facebook : Updates About the Oversight Board Moving to the Transparency Center

05/19/2021
Today we launched a new Transparency Centerto provide a hub for all our integrity and transparency work. In addition to information on how we enforce our Community Standards, the Transparency Center will also become a central destination for all updates on how Facebook is responding to decisions, recommendations and most case updates from the Oversight Board. We'll continue to use our Newsroom for significant moments related to the Oversight Board, including cases with a great deal of public interest and future expansions of the board's scope.

Since the board started work last fall, they have selected 13 cases and issued over 40 recommendations. Facebook has responded to all of the board's recommendations within 30 days and has committed to take action on a majority of those recommendations. With the launch of the Transparency Center, you'll now be able to track a case from its selection through to our response to a decision's accompanying recommendations, and be able to follow updates to those recommendations.

Facebook created and empowered the Oversight Board to exercise independent judgment over some of the most difficult and significant content decisions - and beyond the individual impact of case decisions, the board's recommendations have already begun to play a central role in shaping how we approach content policies on our platform. We hope the Transparency Center will prove a helpful resource for those following our responses to the board's decisions and recommendations, as the board continues to push us to improve our processes and policies.

Disclaimer

Facebook Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 17:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 793 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 879 B 879 B -
EV / Sales 2021 6,90x
EV / Sales 2022 5,65x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 381,46 $
Last Close Price 309,96 $
Spread / Highest target 48,4%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC13.47%878 881
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%121 781
TWITTER, INC.-1.77%42 347
MATCH GROUP, INC.-9.48%36 973
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 964
NEW WORK SE-12.50%1 681