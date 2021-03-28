Facebook : Venezuela calls Facebook suspension of Maduro 'digital totalitarianism'

CARACAS, March 28 (Reuters) - Venezuela's government on
Sunday accused Facebook Inc of "digital totalitarianism"
after it froze President Nicolas Maduro's page for 30 days for
violating its policies against spreading misinformation about
COVID-19.
Facebook told Reuters this weekend it had also taken down a
video in which Maduro promoted Carvativir, a Venezuelan-made
remedy he claims, without evidence, can cure the disease.
Facebook said it followed guidance from the World Health
Organization (WHO) that there is currently no medication that
can cure the virus.
In a statement on Sunday, Venezuela's information ministry
said Facebook was going after "content geared toward combating
the pandemic" and described Carvativir as a retroviral of
"national production and engineering."
"We are witnessing a digital totalitarianism exercised by
supranational companies who want to impose their law on the
countries of the world," the ministry said.
Facebook declined to comment.
Venezuelan doctors have warned that Carvativir's effect on
coronavirus has not been established. The treatment is derived
from thyme, an herb that has been used for centuries in
traditional medicine.
Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse since taking
office in 2013 and is labeled a dictator by Washington and many
other Western nations, said in a tweet on Sunday that he would
broadcast his daily coronavirus briefing on the Facebook account
of his wife, first lady Cilia Flores.
The South American country has reported 155,663 cases of the
novel coronavirus and 1,555 deaths. Those figures are below the
levels of many regional peers, but the country's political
opposition says the true number of cases is likely far higher
due to a lack of testing. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)
