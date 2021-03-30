Facebook : WhatsApp gets central bank nod to start payments in Brazil

SAO PAULO, March 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank on
Tuesday cleared the way for Facebook's WhatsApp messaging
service to let its users send each other funds using the Visa
Inc and Mastercard card networks, according to a
statement.
The central bank had initially suspended WhatsApp's bid to
allow users to send money via chats when it was first proposed
last June, saying it could damage Brazil's existing payments
system in terms of competition, efficiency and data privacy.
"(We) are making the final preparations to have payments on
WhatsApp available in Brazil as soon as possible," a WhatsApp
spokesperson said in a statement. The messaging platform has
over 120 million users in Brazil.
Still, WhatsApp is only allowed to do peer-to-peer payments,
not involving merchants. The regulatory approval also comes
months after the central bank launched its own instant payments
system in November, called Pix, which has since been widely
adopted.
(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Christian Plumb)