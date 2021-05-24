Facebook : WhatsApp tells Indian government user privacy is 'highest priority'

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp
on Monday said that it had told the Indian government
that the privacy of users was its highest priority after the
country's technology ministry raised questions about the
messaging app's new privacy policy.
India's technology ministry asked WhatsApp in a May 18
letter to withdraw its updated privacy policy, which came into
effect on May 15, and also said the government could take legal
action against the company.
"We have responded to the Government of India's letter and
assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest
priority," the company said in a statement on Monday. WhatsApp
also said its update did not change the privacy of peoples'
personal messages.
WhatsApp earlier this year said users would have to review
its updated terms by Feb. 8 but delayed the rollout of new
business features to mid-May following a global user backlash
over the company's data-sharing practices.
"We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works
in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users
from time to time about the update," the WhatsApp statement
said.
With more than 500 million people using its services, India
is WhatsApp's biggest market and the company has big expansion
plans in the country.
WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which allows it to share
limited user data with Facebook and its group companies, has led
to at least one legal battle in India, while the anti-trust
regulator has also ordered an investigation.
(Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal. Editing by Jane Merriman)