Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Facebook Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FB   US30303M1027

FACEBOOK INC

(FB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Facebook : WhatsApp tells Indian government user privacy is 'highest priority'

05/24/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc-owned WhatsApp on Monday said that it had told the Indian government that the privacy of users was its highest priority after the country's technology ministry raised questions about the messaging app's new privacy policy.

India's technology ministry asked WhatsApp in a May 18 letter to withdraw its updated privacy policy, which came into effect on May 15, and also said the government could take legal action against the company.

"We have responded to the Government of India's letter and assured them that the privacy of users remains our highest priority," the company said in a statement on Monday. WhatsApp also said its update did not change the privacy of peoples' personal messages.

WhatsApp earlier this year said users would have to review its updated terms by Feb. 8 but delayed the rollout of new business features to mid-May following a global user backlash over the company's data-sharing practices.

"We will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works in the coming weeks. Instead, we will continue to remind users from time to time about the update," the WhatsApp statement said.

With more than 500 million people using its services, India is WhatsApp's biggest market and the company has big expansion plans in the country.

WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which allows it to share limited user data with Facebook and its group companies, has led to at least one legal battle in India, while the anti-trust regulator has also ordered an investigation. (Reporting by Devjyot Ghoshal. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about FACEBOOK INC
12:59pFACEBOOK  : WhatsApp tells Indian government user privacy is 'highest priority'
RE
10:20aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks, Bitcoin Rebound After Last Week's Turbulenc..
DJ
08:11aG7 is close to agreement on taxation of world's largest companies - FT
RE
06:49aBig banks look for post-pandemic rebound of credit card revenue
RE
04:55aSEA CHANGE : global freight sails out of the digital dark ages
RE
02:48aSamsung BioLogics shares ease after jumping on vaccine deal
RE
01:07aMARKET CHATTER : Singapore to Review Support for Affected Businesses Amid Latest..
MT
05/23Belarus Jet Forces Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/23Belarus Jet Forces Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk -- Update
DJ
05/23Belarus Jet Forces Ryanair Plane to Land in Minsk
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 115 B - -
Net income 2021 37 793 M - -
Net cash 2021 82 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 897 B 897 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,78x
Nbr of Employees 60 654
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart FACEBOOK INC
Duration : Period :
Facebook Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FACEBOOK INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 53
Average target price 381,46 $
Last Close Price 316,23 $
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Elliot Zuckerberg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David M. Wehner Chief Financial Officer
Michael Todd Schroepfer Chief Technology Officer
Atish Banerjea Chief Information Officer
Sheryl Kara Sandberg Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FACEBOOK INC15.77%896 659
KUAISHOU TECHNOLOGY0.00%128 439
TWITTER, INC.0.55%43 350
MATCH GROUP, INC.-5.21%38 718
BUMBLE INC.0.00%4 846
NEW WORK SE-16.25%1 606